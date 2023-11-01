Record Support For Fe For a Cure

The 8th annual Fe for a Cure 5K Run/Walk held September 16 achieved record fundraising to support patients undergoing treatment at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center.

According to Salina Regional Health Center, Fe for a Cure raised a record $26,260 through registrations, donations and ribbon sign sales. An anonymous donor also has stepped forward and pledged an additional $30,000 toward the effort – bringing the total raised to $56,260.

The race had 791 registered participants including runners, walkers and Couch Potatoes. The USA Track & Field Certified event had 228 participants from outside Salina, including 22 participants from out-of-state.

“We’re incredibly thankful for the community’s support for Fe for a Cure,” said Marla McElderry, executive director of the Salina Regional Health Foundation. “We believe this event is positioned to grow even more in the future.”

Many local businesses participated in the Corporate Challenge portion of the event, which recognizes small, mid-sized and large businesses with the most registered participants. Jim’s Formal Wear, Blue Beacon and Great Plains Manufacturing were this year’s Corporate Challenge Winners.

Thanks to support from the event’s sponsors, 100 percent of entry fees are designated to directly support patients at the Cancer Center.

The event is presented annually by the Salina Regional Health Foundation, Meridian Media and North Salina Community Development.

Photo via Salina Regional Health Center