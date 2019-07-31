Record-Setting Hiker, Author to Visit Library

A record settings hiker will visit Salina to host an event. Jennifer Pharr Davis, author of “The Pursuit of Endurance: Harnessing the Record Breaking Power of Strength and Resilience,” will visit Salina Public Library.

Pharr Davis is an American long-distance hiker, an author, a speaker, a National Geographic Adventurer of the Year, and an ambassador for the American Hiking Society. She has hiked more than 14,000 miles on six different continents. In 2011, Pharr Davis set the unofficial record for the fastest thru-hike of the Appalachian Trail with a time of 46 days, 11 hours, and 20 minutes, an average of 47 miles a day, a record she held for four years. Pharr Davis lives in Asheville, North Carolina, with her husband, Brew, and their daughter and son, Charley and Gus.

In “The Pursuit of Endurance,” Pharr Davis reveals the secrets and habits behind endurance as she chronicles her incredible accomplishments in the world of endurance hiking, backpacking and trail running. With a storyteller’s ear for fascinating detail and description, Davis takes readers along as she trains and sets her record, analyzing and trail-testing the theories and methodologies espoused by her star-studded roster of mentors. She distills complex rituals and histories into easy-to-understand tips and action items that will help you take perseverance to the next level. “The Pursuit of Endurance” empowers readers to unlock phenomenal endurance and leverage newfound grit to achieve personal bests in everything from sports and family to the boardroom.

The event with Pharr Davis will be at 5:30 p.m. next week on Wednesday, August 7th. Her presentation and book signing is free and will be in the Prescott Room.

For more information on upcoming events, stop by the library at 301 W. Elm, call (785) 825-4624 or go online to salinapubliclibrary.org