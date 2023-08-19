Record Setting Heat

Dangerous extreme heat has settled into Kansas. Multiple communities across the state, including Salina, set high temperature records Saturday.

The high in Salina topped out at 113 degrees, breaking the old record of 111 degrees set in 1936. It was one of tghe hottest days ever in Salina.

Here are the hottest days ever in Salina, via Extreme Weather Watch:

Wichita reached 111 degrees, topping the old record of 105 degrees set in 1936. Topeka’s official high was 111 degrees, which breaks the previous record of 109 set in 1936. Concordia reached 108 degrees, which breaks the previous record of 107 set in 1936. Russell topped out at 106 degrees, besting a previous high temperature of 103 set in 1962.

Other communities setting records also include:

Manhattan 115

Emporia 112

Dodge City 107

Lawrence 110

Preliminary data shows the 115 degrees in Manhattan was the highest temperature across the contiguous United States.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for much of the state, including all of Central Kansas, through Wednesday.

Limit outdoor activities during the afternoon into the early evening hours if possible. Stay hydrated.