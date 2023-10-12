It was a record setting Food Bank Fill-Up effort coordinated by a convenience store cahin headquartered in Salina.

24/7 Travel Stores recently concluded its 6th annual Food Bank Fill-Up campaign, raising a total of $51,847.90 in support of nine Kansas food banks during the month of September, National Hunger Awareness Month.

According to the company, in this year’s campaign, four out of the ten participating stores reached the maximum match contribution of $3,000. These stores, Salina-Ninth ($6,306.18), Colby ($7,245.67), Abilene ($8,654.97), and Goodland ($10,798.32), played an instrumental role in rallying community support.

Salina’s efforts deserve special recognition, as they shattered previous records with an impressive donation of $10,249.16 to the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank, surpassing their 2020 record of $9,355.88.

The W. Crawford store raised $1,971.90 and with the added match, a total gift of $3,942.98 was made to the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank. The N. Ninth store has broken its own record, raising $3,306.18, and received the maximum company match of $3,000. This brought their total contribution to $6,306.18.

National Hunger Action Day, which fell on September 23, emerged as the highest fundraising day, bringing in an impressive $5,039.51, including the company match. Notably, $1,722.90 of that amount came from the Salina stores.

24/7 Travel Store, Director of Marketing, Jackie Hynes shared, “This year’s Food Bank Fill-Up campaign demonstrates what we can achieve when we stand together to make a difference. Hosting food bank reps on-site on National Hunger Action Day amplified the impact of the campaign, reinforcing the local essence of the donations and encouraging guests to contribute. We couldn’t be prouder of our teams and communities for their dedication to driving out hunger, together.”

The Food Bank Fill-Up campaign is an annual event that takes place across all ten of our 24/7 Travel Store locations, supporting nine food banks throughout the state of Kansas. It reflects our ongoing commitment to alleviating food insecurity in our communities, ensuring that no one goes to bed hungry.

2023 FOOD BANK FILL-UP RESULTS

PARTICIPATING FOOD BANK FOOD BANK GIFT Genesis – Food Pantry of Sherman County (Goodland) $ 10,798.32 Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank $ 10,249.16 Abilene Area Food and Clothing Bank (Abilene) $ 8,654.97 Genesis – Food Pantry of Thomas County (Colby) $ 7,245.67 Russell County Food Pantry (Russell) $ 4,033.16 St. Joseph Food Pantry (Hays) $ 3,070.70 McPherson County Food Bank (McPherson) $ 2,960.28 Trego County Food Bank (WaKeeney) $ 2,458.14 Community Care Ministries (Maple Hill) $ 2,377.50 Cumulative Total $ 51,847.90

To date, this annual event has raised $314,350 to support local food banks (2018-2023).