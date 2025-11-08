Record-Setting Crossroads Marathon

The largest marathon event in Kansas did not disappoint.

Salina Crossroads Marathon organizers tell KSAL News a record setting 5,416 runners participated in the event Saturday morning, breaking last year’s record of 5,204.

Runners from all 50 states, and six foreign countries all came to Salina to run. Foreign countries represented include:

Canada

India

Mexico

Norway

Tanzania

United Kingdom.

Thanks to more than 50 sponsors/supporters, the Salina Crossroads Marathon is one of the only marathons in Kansas that provides 100% of the race entry fees to local nonprofit organizations. The marathon helps support the following organizations:

Salina Burn Track and Field Club

Salina Family YMCA

Kansas Youth Sports

Salina Area Youth Sportsmanship Initiative

School Marathon Foundation

Last year’s race created a visitor economic impact of $1,019,080 to Salina and provided $28,212 to the nonprofit organizations. Late Saturday organizers were still working on final numbers to determine this year’s impact.

Photo by Tanner Colvin

Men’s Marathon Winners

Women’s Marathon Winners