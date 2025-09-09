Record Rain Falls Across Area

Heavy rain swept through Central Kansas on Monday, with up to 10 inches of rain falling and causing flooding in some communities.

The communities of Brookville and Tescott were impacted by flooding. High water flooded out roads, and in Brookville put the city park under water.

Record rain fell in Salina, where 2.86 inches fell. The old record was 1.74 inches set in 1909.

The Kansas State Fair is being impacted following heavy rains. Inclement weather forced the closure of on-grounds parking and events at the fair