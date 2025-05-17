Record Numbers “Flying Salina”

Passenger air service in and out of Salina, including the new Houston flights, are surpassing expectations.

According to information from the Salina Airport Authority, April set a new monthly record with 2,242 enplanements, marking a 52% increase over April 2024, and surpassing the previous April high of 1,635 set in 2022. This growth is even more notable given that last year included nonstop service to Denver while Chicago was still tagged with Hays.

Early response to the new Salina to Houston route has been very strong, with 54% of May seats sold by mid-month, outperforming initial projections without detracting from demand on existing Denver or Chicago service.

Year-to-date enplanements have totaled 11,683, representing 58% of 2023’s annual total and 44% of 2024’s, all within the first four months of the year.

Load factors are also trending upward, with departing aircraft averaging about two-thirds full in April, up 22

percentage points year-over-year.

Fares remain competitive in key markets, with 84% of round-trip ticket prices in SLN’s top 15 destinations matching or beating those of other carriers, including ultra-low-cost options. While this benefits travelers and enhances regional appeal, continued monitoring is warranted to avoid long-term pricing pressures.

Operationally, SkyWest’s performance at Salina exceeds industry benchmarks, further reinforcing confidence in the service.

Together, the record-breaking growth, strong passenger response, and high quality operations reflect a positive trajectory for Salina’s commercial air service strategy as the airport heads into the peak summer season.