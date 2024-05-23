Record Number of Road Trips Expected

One of the busiest ever weekends of Memorial Day Weekend travel is anticipated.

AAA Kansas projects 43.8 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from home over the Memorial Day holiday travel period, Thursday, May 23rf to Monday, May 27th.

This year’s total number of travelers is a 4% increase over last year and comes close to matching 2005’s record of 44 million Memorial Day travelers.

Road trips are expected to set a record. AAA projects 38.4 million people will travel by car over Memorial Day weekend, the highest number for that holiday since AAA began tracking in 2000. The number of drivers this year is up 4% compared to last year and 1.9% higher than in 2019.

Drivers can expect similar gas prices as last year when the national average was roughly $3.57. Pump prices rose this spring but have held somewhat steady in recent weeks. Prices may creep higher as the summer driving season gets underway.