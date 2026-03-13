Record Match Madness Giving

By Todd Pittenger March 13, 2026

The Greater Salina Community Foundation hosted Salina’s 15th annual Match Madness giving day on Thursday. Preliminary numbers indicate a record amount of money was gifted, crushing the previous record amount.

A tabulation of the final leader board indicates in 24 hours, $847,751.65 was raised. That total includes 3,646 gifts for 109 area nonprofit organizations via donations.

The $847,751.65 is the most money ever pledged at the event, topping  $818,100.01 in 2025.

According to the foundation with the $315,000 in matching funds, over $1.1 m was raised for 109 local nonprofits making the 15th year of Match Madness one for the highlight reel.

Since 2012, the community has come together to raise over $8 million to benefit 123 local nonprofits.

The money pledged was matched from $313,000 in matching available funds.

Final Leader Board:

Nonprofit # Gifts Total
A Better Smile 63 $30,686.13
A Work in Progress 22 $9,465.19
AMBUCS – Salina AM Breakfast Bandits 37 $8,678.22
American Red Cross of Greater Kansas 16 $3,261.63
Ashby House 60 $9,354.02
At Stake Ministries 15 $4,589.16
Back to School Fair Fund (Saline County) 9 $3,912.17
Belmont Boulevard Christian Church 9 $2,225.00
Bethany College 12 $4,015.53
Bethany Village 21 $5,337.30
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina 50 $7,366.62
Boys & Girls Club of Salina 68 $21,334.75
Brookville Community Foundation Legacy Fund 21 $3,577.89
Build A Pro Foundation 24 $6,058.08
Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas 72 $26,744.67
Central Kansas Mental Health Center 27 $4,492.83
Central Kansas United Soccer Initiative 21 $13,204.04
Child Advocacy & Parenting Services (CAPS) 61 $16,820.85
Child Care Aware of Kansas 6 $293.36
Christ the King Lutheran Church 8 $1,410.78
Church of the Cross – United Methodist 18 $2,774.95
CKF Addiction Treatment 33 $5,494.16
Community Housing Development Corporation of Central Kansas 13 $2,802.54
Cornerstone Classical School 18 $15,831.26
Coronado Area Council Boy Scouts 21 $3,103.51
Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas (DVACK) 83 $20,788.87
First Presbyterian Church of Salina 11 $4,562.11
First Tee – Salina 45 $7,781.99
Friends of the River Foundation 86 $16,349.98
Fund for Early Childhood Care, Education & Development 10 $1,967.59
Gypsum Valley Community Foundation 8 $2,854.75
Heartland Early Education 27 $5,916.28
Homestead Ministries 16 $1,738.70
Independent Connection Inc. 15 $1,063.14
Kansas Legal Services 20 $14,459.79
Kansas Museums Association 28 $4,057.22
Kansas Music Educators Association (KMEA) 30 $6,668.67
Kansas State University Salina 19 $3,122.49
Kansas Wesleyan University 23 $4,545.13
Kansas Youth Sports 4 $278.59
KIAAA 9 $1,765.01
KU School of Medicine – Salina 13 $3,203.22
KU School of Nursing- Salina Campus 20 $3,405.28
Love, Chloe Foundation 78 $8,594.85
Martin Luther King, Jr. Child Development Center 14 $4,145.39
Meals On Wheels (Salina) 85 $18,278.07
Nature Conservancy of Kansas 10 $609.38
Nex-Generation Round Up for Youth, Inc. 4 $242.66
Noon Network Ambucs 23 $2,511.63
North Salina Community Development, Inc. 35 $7,346.81
OCCK, Inc./Access Foundation of Kansas, Inc. 24 $2,661.43
Packages for Warriors-Hearts of America, Inc 14 $598.11
Prairieland Market, Inc. 26 $6,514.96
Pregnancy Service Center 22 $4,683.25
Revive Community 7 $1,770.56
Rolling Hills Zoo 127 $25,163.14
Sacred Heart Cathedral 15 $9,015.61
Sacred Heart Jr/Sr High School 90 $16,686.51
Saint Francis Ministries 26 $12,001.62
Salina Animal Shelter 35 $4,906.47
Salina Area Technical College 15 $4,764.38
Salina Area United Way 20 $2,878.73
Salina Area Young Life 15 $2,513.25
Salina Art Center 38 $6,014.70
Salina Arts & Humanities 32 $2,149.49
Salina Child Care Association 12 $3,386.66
Salina Education Foundation 48 $5,589.03
Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank 133 $36,136.30
Salina Family Healthcare Center 24 $9,075.69
Salina Family YMCA 31 $8,677.66
Salina Grace 66 $15,582.86
Salina Heights Christian Church 9 $11,538.55
Salina Initiative for Restorative Justice (SIRJ) 30 $5,657.85
Salina Presbyterian Manor 38 $6,915.51
Salina Public Library 73 $10,810.75
Salina Regional Health Foundation 17 $1,946.40
Salina Rescue Mission 80 $20,513.51
Salina Shares 88 $11,774.82
Salina Symphony 82 $56,439.50
Salina Youth Baseball Fund 9 $1,143.48
Saline County 4-H Development Fund 52 $6,576.32
Saline County Department of Senior Services 22 $2,135.66
Saline County Fair Association 21 $3,042.18
Saline County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol & Rescue Squad 16 $3,037.60
Smoky Hill Education Foundation 5 $1,278.77
Smoky Hill Equality Coalition 9 $372.16
Smoky Hill Museum Friends Inc. 55 $5,490.82
Smoky Hill River Festival Legacy Fund 52 $11,777.08
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Parish 19 $12,168.60
St. John’s Military School Historical Museum 11 $1,354.98
St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church 6 $2,200.98
St. Mary Queen of the Universe Catholic Church 29 $12,113.97
St. Mary’s Grade School 190 $23,200.95
Stiefel Theatre – Performing Arts Foundation 34 $9,874.18
Sunflower Adult Day Services, Inc. 36 $11,448.17
TeenTown Inc. dba The City 26 $4,483.76
The Garage – Salina Educational Automotive Museum of America 25 $4,168.17
The Harvester Foundation 6 $331.26
The Land Institute 40 $2,847.38
The Salvation Army (Salina) 46 $13,054.10
The Temple – Salina Innovation Foundation 40 $8,768.04
Theatre Salina 58 $10,598.65
Trinity Lutheran Church 9 $882.06
Trinity United Methodist Church Foundation 23 $2,216.36
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Salina 11 $4,252.36
University United Methodist Church 13 $5,270.85
Webster Conference Center 6 $1,695.00
Women Helping Women Fund 93 $16,184.57
YW Legacy Fund 6 $323.65