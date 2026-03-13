Record Match Madness Giving

The Greater Salina Community Foundation hosted Salina’s 15th annual Match Madness giving day on Thursday. Preliminary numbers indicate a record amount of money was gifted, crushing the previous record amount.

A tabulation of the final leader board indicates in 24 hours, $847,751.65 was raised. That total includes 3,646 gifts for 109 area nonprofit organizations via donations.

The $847,751.65 is the most money ever pledged at the event, topping $818,100.01 in 2025.

According to the foundation with the $315,000 in matching funds, over $1.1 m was raised for 109 local nonprofits making the 15th year of Match Madness one for the highlight reel.

Since 2012, the community has come together to raise over $8 million to benefit 123 local nonprofits.

The money pledged was matched from $313,000 in matching available funds.

Final Leader Board: