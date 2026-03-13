Record Match Madness Giving
By Todd Pittenger
March 13, 2026
The Greater Salina Community Foundation hosted Salina’s 15th annual Match Madness giving day on Thursday. Preliminary numbers indicate a record amount of money was gifted, crushing the previous record amount.
A tabulation of the final leader board indicates in 24 hours, $847,751.65 was raised. That total includes 3,646 gifts for 109 area nonprofit organizations via donations.
The $847,751.65 is the most money ever pledged at the event, topping $818,100.01 in 2025.
According to the foundation with the $315,000 in matching funds, over $1.1 m was raised for 109 local nonprofits making the 15th year of Match Madness one for the highlight reel.
Since 2012, the community has come together to raise over $8 million to benefit 123 local nonprofits.
The money pledged was matched from $313,000 in matching available funds.
Final Leader Board:
|Nonprofit
|# Gifts
|Total
|A Better Smile
|63
|$30,686.13
|A Work in Progress
|22
|$9,465.19
|AMBUCS – Salina AM Breakfast Bandits
|37
|$8,678.22
|American Red Cross of Greater Kansas
|16
|$3,261.63
|Ashby House
|60
|$9,354.02
|At Stake Ministries
|15
|$4,589.16
|Back to School Fair Fund (Saline County)
|9
|$3,912.17
|Belmont Boulevard Christian Church
|9
|$2,225.00
|Bethany College
|12
|$4,015.53
|Bethany Village
|21
|$5,337.30
|Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina
|50
|$7,366.62
|Boys & Girls Club of Salina
|68
|$21,334.75
|Brookville Community Foundation Legacy Fund
|21
|$3,577.89
|Build A Pro Foundation
|24
|$6,058.08
|Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas
|72
|$26,744.67
|Central Kansas Mental Health Center
|27
|$4,492.83
|Central Kansas United Soccer Initiative
|21
|$13,204.04
|Child Advocacy & Parenting Services (CAPS)
|61
|$16,820.85
|Child Care Aware of Kansas
|6
|$293.36
|Christ the King Lutheran Church
|8
|$1,410.78
|Church of the Cross – United Methodist
|18
|$2,774.95
|CKF Addiction Treatment
|33
|$5,494.16
|Community Housing Development Corporation of Central Kansas
|13
|$2,802.54
|Cornerstone Classical School
|18
|$15,831.26
|Coronado Area Council Boy Scouts
|21
|$3,103.51
|Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas (DVACK)
|83
|$20,788.87
|First Presbyterian Church of Salina
|11
|$4,562.11
|First Tee – Salina
|45
|$7,781.99
|Friends of the River Foundation
|86
|$16,349.98
|Fund for Early Childhood Care, Education & Development
|10
|$1,967.59
|Gypsum Valley Community Foundation
|8
|$2,854.75
|Heartland Early Education
|27
|$5,916.28
|Homestead Ministries
|16
|$1,738.70
|Independent Connection Inc.
|15
|$1,063.14
|Kansas Legal Services
|20
|$14,459.79
|Kansas Museums Association
|28
|$4,057.22
|Kansas Music Educators Association (KMEA)
|30
|$6,668.67
|Kansas State University Salina
|19
|$3,122.49
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|23
|$4,545.13
|Kansas Youth Sports
|4
|$278.59
|KIAAA
|9
|$1,765.01
|KU School of Medicine – Salina
|13
|$3,203.22
|KU School of Nursing- Salina Campus
|20
|$3,405.28
|Love, Chloe Foundation
|78
|$8,594.85
|Martin Luther King, Jr. Child Development Center
|14
|$4,145.39
|Meals On Wheels (Salina)
|85
|$18,278.07
|Nature Conservancy of Kansas
|10
|$609.38
|Nex-Generation Round Up for Youth, Inc.
|4
|$242.66
|Noon Network Ambucs
|23
|$2,511.63
|North Salina Community Development, Inc.
|35
|$7,346.81
|OCCK, Inc./Access Foundation of Kansas, Inc.
|24
|$2,661.43
|Packages for Warriors-Hearts of America, Inc
|14
|$598.11
|Prairieland Market, Inc.
|26
|$6,514.96
|Pregnancy Service Center
|22
|$4,683.25
|Revive Community
|7
|$1,770.56
|Rolling Hills Zoo
|127
|$25,163.14
|Sacred Heart Cathedral
|15
|$9,015.61
|Sacred Heart Jr/Sr High School
|90
|$16,686.51
|Saint Francis Ministries
|26
|$12,001.62
|Salina Animal Shelter
|35
|$4,906.47
|Salina Area Technical College
|15
|$4,764.38
|Salina Area United Way
|20
|$2,878.73
|Salina Area Young Life
|15
|$2,513.25
|Salina Art Center
|38
|$6,014.70
|Salina Arts & Humanities
|32
|$2,149.49
|Salina Child Care Association
|12
|$3,386.66
|Salina Education Foundation
|48
|$5,589.03
|Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank
|133
|$36,136.30
|Salina Family Healthcare Center
|24
|$9,075.69
|Salina Family YMCA
|31
|$8,677.66
|Salina Grace
|66
|$15,582.86
|Salina Heights Christian Church
|9
|$11,538.55
|Salina Initiative for Restorative Justice (SIRJ)
|30
|$5,657.85
|Salina Presbyterian Manor
|38
|$6,915.51
|Salina Public Library
|73
|$10,810.75
|Salina Regional Health Foundation
|17
|$1,946.40
|Salina Rescue Mission
|80
|$20,513.51
|Salina Shares
|88
|$11,774.82
|Salina Symphony
|82
|$56,439.50
|Salina Youth Baseball Fund
|9
|$1,143.48
|Saline County 4-H Development Fund
|52
|$6,576.32
|Saline County Department of Senior Services
|22
|$2,135.66
|Saline County Fair Association
|21
|$3,042.18
|Saline County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol & Rescue Squad
|16
|$3,037.60
|Smoky Hill Education Foundation
|5
|$1,278.77
|Smoky Hill Equality Coalition
|9
|$372.16
|Smoky Hill Museum Friends Inc.
|55
|$5,490.82
|Smoky Hill River Festival Legacy Fund
|52
|$11,777.08
|St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Parish
|19
|$12,168.60
|St. John’s Military School Historical Museum
|11
|$1,354.98
|St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church
|6
|$2,200.98
|St. Mary Queen of the Universe Catholic Church
|29
|$12,113.97
|St. Mary’s Grade School
|190
|$23,200.95
|Stiefel Theatre – Performing Arts Foundation
|34
|$9,874.18
|Sunflower Adult Day Services, Inc.
|36
|$11,448.17
|TeenTown Inc. dba The City
|26
|$4,483.76
|The Garage – Salina Educational Automotive Museum of America
|25
|$4,168.17
|The Harvester Foundation
|6
|$331.26
|The Land Institute
|40
|$2,847.38
|The Salvation Army (Salina)
|46
|$13,054.10
|The Temple – Salina Innovation Foundation
|40
|$8,768.04
|Theatre Salina
|58
|$10,598.65
|Trinity Lutheran Church
|9
|$882.06
|Trinity United Methodist Church Foundation
|23
|$2,216.36
|Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Salina
|11
|$4,252.36
|University United Methodist Church
|13
|$5,270.85
|Webster Conference Center
|6
|$1,695.00
|Women Helping Women Fund
|93
|$16,184.57
|YW Legacy Fund
|6
|$323.65