Salina, KS

Now: 8 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 38 ° | Lo: 25 °

Record Low in Salina, Russell

Todd PittengerNovember 12, 2019

Unseasonably cold temperatures are breaking records Tuesday morning in parts of Kansas.

According to National Weather Service data, at 3:53 AM in Salina the temperature was 5 degrees. That breaks the record of 8 degrees set back in 1911. At 4:53 AM the temperature in Russell was 4 degrees. That breaks the record of 6 degrees set back in 1986.

Along with the cold air temperature the wind chill was dipping below zero. Wind chills are ranging from zero to as cold as 10 below early Tuesday morning.

Bundle up if you will be out and about this morning.

After the record cold start, things will warm up a bit, but it will still remain unseasonably cold with high temperatures mainly in the 30s. Warmer temperatures are expected on Wednesday with highs from the upper 40s to the mid-50s.

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Record Low in Salina, Russell

Unseasonably cold temperatures are breaking records Tuesday morning in parts of Kansas. According...

November 12, 2019 Comments

Breakfast With Santa Saturday

Kansas News

November 12, 2019

Leader to Take Over College Health ...

Top News

November 12, 2019

Chorale Planning Christmas Concert

Kansas News

November 12, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Breakfast With Santa Satu...
November 12, 2019Comments
Chorale Planning Christma...
November 12, 2019Comments
Chasing Mercury at KWU
November 11, 2019Comments
Honoring Jack And All Vet...
November 11, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH