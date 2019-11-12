Record Low in Salina, Russell

Unseasonably cold temperatures are breaking records Tuesday morning in parts of Kansas.

According to National Weather Service data, at 3:53 AM in Salina the temperature was 5 degrees. That breaks the record of 8 degrees set back in 1911. At 4:53 AM the temperature in Russell was 4 degrees. That breaks the record of 6 degrees set back in 1986.

Along with the cold air temperature the wind chill was dipping below zero. Wind chills are ranging from zero to as cold as 10 below early Tuesday morning.

Bundle up if you will be out and about this morning.

After the record cold start, things will warm up a bit, but it will still remain unseasonably cold with high temperatures mainly in the 30s. Warmer temperatures are expected on Wednesday with highs from the upper 40s to the mid-50s.