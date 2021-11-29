Record High Temps Possible

Unseasonably mild weather will bring the possibility of record high temperatures to begin the week this week, and then again later in the week.

According to the National Weather Service, warm temperatures will prevail across the region today with some locations in central Kansas possibly surpassing record highs. The record high for November 29th in Salina is 71 set back in 1998.

Warm and dry weather conditions will prevail across central and southern Kansas with daytime highs near record values again on Thursday. The record high for December 2nd in Salina is 70 set back in 1988.

_ _ _

Photo by Markus Spiske via Unsplash