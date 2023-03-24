Record Giving at “Match Madness”

The Greater Salina Community Foundation hosted Salina’s 12th annual Match Madness giving day on Thursday. Preliminary numbers indicate a record amount of money was gifted, crushing the previous record amount.

In 24 hours, $545,331.14 was raised for 93 area nonprofit organizations through donations.

The $545,331.14 is the most money ever pledged at the event, topping $487,373.70 in 2022.

The money pledged will be matched from $300,000 in matching available funds.

The total amount gifted is not a final number. Donations made via mail have not yet been received or counted.

Final Leader Board: