Record Giving at “Match Madness”

Todd PittengerMarch 24, 2023

The Greater Salina Community Foundation hosted Salina’s 12th annual Match Madness giving day on Thursday. Preliminary numbers indicate a record amount of money was gifted, crushing the previous record amount.

In 24 hours, $545,331.14 was raised for 93 area nonprofit organizations through donations.

The $545,331.14 is the most money ever pledged at the event, topping $487,373.70 in 2022.

The money pledged will be matched from $300,000 in matching available funds.

The total amount gifted is not a final number. Donations made via mail have not yet been received or counted.

Final Leader Board:

NonprofitGiftsPrizesTotal
Rolling Hills Zoo$25,534.80$80.00$25,614.80
Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas$24,536.49$160.00$24,696.49
Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank$22,078.26$60.00$22,138.26
Friends of the River Foundation$19,545.85$70.00$19,615.85
St. Mary’s Queen of the Universe Catholic Church$16,632.20$50.00$16,682.20
Sacred Heart Jr/Sr High School$16,104.23$70.00$16,174.23
Salina Rescue Mission$15,808.17$100.00$15,908.17
St. Mary’s Grade School$15,479.40$100.00$15,579.40
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Parish$12,844.87$90.00$12,934.87
Salina Shares$12,668.05$80.00$12,748.05
Salina Heights Christian Church$11,861.85$40.00$11,901.85
Child Advocacy & Parenting Services (CAPS)$10,601.11$70.00$10,671.11
Meals On Wheels (Salina)$9,246.59$1,080.00$10,326.59
The Harvester Foundation$10,131.91$50.00$10,181.91
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina$9,638.29$50.00$9,688.29
Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas (DVACK)$9,389.76$40.00$9,429.76
Kansas State University Salina$9,306.79$100.00$9,406.79
Women Helping Women Fund$9,145.23$80.00$9,225.23
Saint Francis Ministries$8,671.31$100.00$8,771.31
AMBUCS – Salina AM Breakfast Bandits$8,315.18$100.00$8,415.18
Sunflower Adult Day Services, Inc.$8,187.05$0.00$8,187.05
Salina Initiative for Restorative Justice (SIRJ)$7,984.84$50.00$8,034.84
Ashby House$7,788.00$100.00$7,888.00
First Presbyterian Church of Salina$7,054.58$0.00$7,054.58
Smoky Hill River Festival Legacy Fund$6,651.91$100.00$6,751.91
Theatre Salina$6,598.67$30.00$6,628.67
Salina Arts & Humanities$6,517.99$80.00$6,597.99
Salina Symphony$6,129.89$90.00$6,219.89
CKF Addiction Treatment$6,014.61$90.00$6,104.61
The Temple – Salina Innovation Foundation$5,750.64$80.00$5,830.64
Kansas Music Educators Association (KMEA)$5,761.66$0.00$5,761.66
Salina Art Center$5,701.44$40.00$5,741.44
Salina Public Library$5,543.17$100.00$5,643.17
Kansas Wesleyan University$5,264.94$80.00$5,344.94
TeenTown Inc. dba The City$5,160.44$160.00$5,320.44
Salina Education Foundation$5,059.16$200.00$5,259.16
Salina Area United Way$5,018.08$200.00$5,218.08
The Land Institute$5,095.04$50.00$5,145.04
North Salina Community Development, Inc.$4,919.13$100.00$5,019.13
Saline County 4-H Development Fund$4,914.54$80.00$4,994.54
Salina Grace$4,851.32$100.00$4,951.32
Back to School Fair Fund (Saline County)$4,836.47$50.00$4,886.47
Salina Animal Shelter$4,734.44$30.00$4,764.44
Cornerstone Classical School$4,552.76$80.00$4,632.76
Love, Chloe Foundation$4,449.59$100.00$4,549.59
Trinity United Methodist Church Foundation$4,412.61$100.00$4,512.61
Salina Family YMCA$4,298.15$200.00$4,498.15
Salina Child Care Association$4,403.55$30.00$4,433.55
First Tee – Salina$4,310.83$100.00$4,410.83
Heartland Early Education$4,306.53$70.00$4,376.53
Nature Conservancy of Kansas$4,162.58$0.00$4,162.58
Friends of the Smoky Hill Museum$3,882.89$100.00$3,982.89
Salina Educational Automotive Museum of America-The Garage$3,626.35$100.00$3,726.35
Central Kansas Mental Health Center$3,601.92$100.00$3,701.92
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Salina$3,596.18$70.00$3,666.18
At Stake Ministries$3,489.30$0.00$3,489.30
OCCK, Inc./Access Foundation of Kansas, Inc.$3,401.05$70.00$3,471.05
The Salvation Army (Salina)$3,423.81$30.00$3,453.81
Salina Area Technical College$3,301.81$50.00$3,351.81
KU School of Medicine – Salina$3,224.46$90.00$3,314.46
Bethany Village$3,249.76$60.00$3,309.76
Sunrise Presbyterian Church$3,139.41$60.00$3,199.41
Hospice of Salina$3,195.89$0.00$3,195.89
Salina Family Healthcare Center$3,009.41$90.00$3,099.41
Church of the Cross – United Methodist$3,011.73$80.00$3,091.73
Kansas Museums Association$2,876.44$100.00$2,976.44
Stiefel Theatre – Performing Arts Foundation$2,871.18$0.00$2,871.18
Trinity Lutheran Church$2,786.13$60.00$2,846.13
Packages for Warriors-Hearts of America, Inc$2,571.17$60.00$2,631.17
Martin Luther King, Jr. Child Development Center$2,536.99$80.00$2,616.99
Child Care Aware of Kansas$2,048.86$80.00$2,128.86
Coronado Area Council Boy Scouts$2,069.43$30.00$2,099.43
Saline County Department of Senior Services$1,834.10$200.00$2,034.10
Christ Cathedral$2,009.78$0.00$2,009.78
St. John’s Military School Historical Museum$1,922.19$20.00$1,942.19
Fund for Early Childhood Care, Education & Development$1,860.84$70.00$1,930.84
Salina Regional Health Foundation$1,882.27$40.00$1,922.27
St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church$1,674.60$80.00$1,754.60
American Red Cross of Greater Kansas$1,640.34$0.00$1,640.34
Salina Area Young Life$1,606.67$20.00$1,626.67
Noon Network Ambucs$1,365.15$100.00$1,465.15
Smoky Hill Education Service Center$1,328.16$60.00$1,388.16
Webster Conference Center$1,139.41$90.00$1,229.41
Bethany College$1,131.88$70.00$1,201.88
Christ the King Lutheran Church$1,119.25$80.00$1,199.25
Kansas Youth Sports$1,056.28$100.00$1,156.28
Salina Youth Baseball Fund$1,087.15$0.00$1,087.15
Saline County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol & Rescue Squad$551.98$60.00$611.98
University United Methodist Church$525.01$80.00$605.01
Independent Connection Inc.$528.93$40.00$568.93
YW Legacy Fund$393.15$0.00$393.15
Nex-Generation Round Up for Youth, Inc.$253.30$0.00$253.30
Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation of Kansas$51.58$0.00$51.58

