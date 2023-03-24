Record Giving at “Match Madness”

|Nonprofit
|Gifts
|Prizes
|Total
|Rolling Hills Zoo
|$25,534.80
|$80.00
|$25,614.80
|Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas
|$24,536.49
|$160.00
|$24,696.49
|Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank
|$22,078.26
|$60.00
|$22,138.26
|Friends of the River Foundation
|$19,545.85
|$70.00
|$19,615.85
|St. Mary’s Queen of the Universe Catholic Church
|$16,632.20
|$50.00
|$16,682.20
|Sacred Heart Jr/Sr High School
|$16,104.23
|$70.00
|$16,174.23
|Salina Rescue Mission
|$15,808.17
|$100.00
|$15,908.17
|St. Mary’s Grade School
|$15,479.40
|$100.00
|$15,579.40
|St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Parish
|$12,844.87
|$90.00
|$12,934.87
|Salina Shares
|$12,668.05
|$80.00
|$12,748.05
|Salina Heights Christian Church
|$11,861.85
|$40.00
|$11,901.85
|Child Advocacy & Parenting Services (CAPS)
|$10,601.11
|$70.00
|$10,671.11
|Meals On Wheels (Salina)
|$9,246.59
|$1,080.00
|$10,326.59
|The Harvester Foundation
|$10,131.91
|$50.00
|$10,181.91
|Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina
|$9,638.29
|$50.00
|$9,688.29
|Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas (DVACK)
|$9,389.76
|$40.00
|$9,429.76
|Kansas State University Salina
|$9,306.79
|$100.00
|$9,406.79
|Women Helping Women Fund
|$9,145.23
|$80.00
|$9,225.23
|Saint Francis Ministries
|$8,671.31
|$100.00
|$8,771.31
|AMBUCS – Salina AM Breakfast Bandits
|$8,315.18
|$100.00
|$8,415.18
|Sunflower Adult Day Services, Inc.
|$8,187.05
|$0.00
|$8,187.05
|Salina Initiative for Restorative Justice (SIRJ)
|$7,984.84
|$50.00
|$8,034.84
|Ashby House
|$7,788.00
|$100.00
|$7,888.00
|First Presbyterian Church of Salina
|$7,054.58
|$0.00
|$7,054.58
|Smoky Hill River Festival Legacy Fund
|$6,651.91
|$100.00
|$6,751.91
|Theatre Salina
|$6,598.67
|$30.00
|$6,628.67
|Salina Arts & Humanities
|$6,517.99
|$80.00
|$6,597.99
|Salina Symphony
|$6,129.89
|$90.00
|$6,219.89
|CKF Addiction Treatment
|$6,014.61
|$90.00
|$6,104.61
|The Temple – Salina Innovation Foundation
|$5,750.64
|$80.00
|$5,830.64
|Kansas Music Educators Association (KMEA)
|$5,761.66
|$0.00
|$5,761.66
|Salina Art Center
|$5,701.44
|$40.00
|$5,741.44
|Salina Public Library
|$5,543.17
|$100.00
|$5,643.17
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|$5,264.94
|$80.00
|$5,344.94
|TeenTown Inc. dba The City
|$5,160.44
|$160.00
|$5,320.44
|Salina Education Foundation
|$5,059.16
|$200.00
|$5,259.16
|Salina Area United Way
|$5,018.08
|$200.00
|$5,218.08
|The Land Institute
|$5,095.04
|$50.00
|$5,145.04
|North Salina Community Development, Inc.
|$4,919.13
|$100.00
|$5,019.13
|Saline County 4-H Development Fund
|$4,914.54
|$80.00
|$4,994.54
|Salina Grace
|$4,851.32
|$100.00
|$4,951.32
|Back to School Fair Fund (Saline County)
|$4,836.47
|$50.00
|$4,886.47
|Salina Animal Shelter
|$4,734.44
|$30.00
|$4,764.44
|Cornerstone Classical School
|$4,552.76
|$80.00
|$4,632.76
|Love, Chloe Foundation
|$4,449.59
|$100.00
|$4,549.59
|Trinity United Methodist Church Foundation
|$4,412.61
|$100.00
|$4,512.61
|Salina Family YMCA
|$4,298.15
|$200.00
|$4,498.15
|Salina Child Care Association
|$4,403.55
|$30.00
|$4,433.55
|First Tee – Salina
|$4,310.83
|$100.00
|$4,410.83
|Heartland Early Education
|$4,306.53
|$70.00
|$4,376.53
|Nature Conservancy of Kansas
|$4,162.58
|$0.00
|$4,162.58
|Friends of the Smoky Hill Museum
|$3,882.89
|$100.00
|$3,982.89
|Salina Educational Automotive Museum of America-The Garage
|$3,626.35
|$100.00
|$3,726.35
|Central Kansas Mental Health Center
|$3,601.92
|$100.00
|$3,701.92
|Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Salina
|$3,596.18
|$70.00
|$3,666.18
|At Stake Ministries
|$3,489.30
|$0.00
|$3,489.30
|OCCK, Inc./Access Foundation of Kansas, Inc.
|$3,401.05
|$70.00
|$3,471.05
|The Salvation Army (Salina)
|$3,423.81
|$30.00
|$3,453.81
|Salina Area Technical College
|$3,301.81
|$50.00
|$3,351.81
|KU School of Medicine – Salina
|$3,224.46
|$90.00
|$3,314.46
|Bethany Village
|$3,249.76
|$60.00
|$3,309.76
|Sunrise Presbyterian Church
|$3,139.41
|$60.00
|$3,199.41
|Hospice of Salina
|$3,195.89
|$0.00
|$3,195.89
|Salina Family Healthcare Center
|$3,009.41
|$90.00
|$3,099.41
|Church of the Cross – United Methodist
|$3,011.73
|$80.00
|$3,091.73
|Kansas Museums Association
|$2,876.44
|$100.00
|$2,976.44
|Stiefel Theatre – Performing Arts Foundation
|$2,871.18
|$0.00
|$2,871.18
|Trinity Lutheran Church
|$2,786.13
|$60.00
|$2,846.13
|Packages for Warriors-Hearts of America, Inc
|$2,571.17
|$60.00
|$2,631.17
|Martin Luther King, Jr. Child Development Center
|$2,536.99
|$80.00
|$2,616.99
|Child Care Aware of Kansas
|$2,048.86
|$80.00
|$2,128.86
|Coronado Area Council Boy Scouts
|$2,069.43
|$30.00
|$2,099.43
|Saline County Department of Senior Services
|$1,834.10
|$200.00
|$2,034.10
|Christ Cathedral
|$2,009.78
|$0.00
|$2,009.78
|St. John’s Military School Historical Museum
|$1,922.19
|$20.00
|$1,942.19
|Fund for Early Childhood Care, Education & Development
|$1,860.84
|$70.00
|$1,930.84
|Salina Regional Health Foundation
|$1,882.27
|$40.00
|$1,922.27
|St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church
|$1,674.60
|$80.00
|$1,754.60
|American Red Cross of Greater Kansas
|$1,640.34
|$0.00
|$1,640.34
|Salina Area Young Life
|$1,606.67
|$20.00
|$1,626.67
|Noon Network Ambucs
|$1,365.15
|$100.00
|$1,465.15
|Smoky Hill Education Service Center
|$1,328.16
|$60.00
|$1,388.16
|Webster Conference Center
|$1,139.41
|$90.00
|$1,229.41
|Bethany College
|$1,131.88
|$70.00
|$1,201.88
|Christ the King Lutheran Church
|$1,119.25
|$80.00
|$1,199.25
|Kansas Youth Sports
|$1,056.28
|$100.00
|$1,156.28
|Salina Youth Baseball Fund
|$1,087.15
|$0.00
|$1,087.15
|Saline County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol & Rescue Squad
|$551.98
|$60.00
|$611.98
|University United Methodist Church
|$525.01
|$80.00
|$605.01
|Independent Connection Inc.
|$528.93
|$40.00
|$568.93
|YW Legacy Fund
|$393.15
|$0.00
|$393.15
|Nex-Generation Round Up for Youth, Inc.
|$253.30
|$0.00
|$253.30
|Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation of Kansas
|$51.58
|$0.00
|$51.58