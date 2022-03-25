Record Giving at Match Madness

|Nonprofit
|# Gifts
|Total
|Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank
|102
|$32,698.46
|Salina Rescue Mission
|70
|$27,915.62
|Rolling Hills Zoo
|131
|$24,670.17
|Salina Educational Automotive Museum of America-The Garage
|35
|$21,013.96
|Sacred Heart Jr. Sr. High School
|70
|$19,834.21
|St. Mary’s Queen of the Universe Catholic Church
|26
|$18,145.47
|St. Mary’s Grade School
|56
|$17,129.58
|Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas
|55
|$15,220.16
|St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Parish
|21
|$13,283.22
|Friends of the River Foundation
|76
|$12,791.82
|Child Advocacy & Parenting Services (CAPS)
|78
|$12,743.56
|Salina Shares
|91
|$12,439.62
|Saint Francis Ministries
|24
|$12,273.06
|Salina Symphony
|49
|$10,995.77
|Sunflower Adult Day Services, Inc.
|33
|$10,465.19
|Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina
|53
|$9,451.13
|Salina Heights Christian Church
|12
|$9,196.06
|Women Helping Women Fund
|64
|$9,008.73
|AMBUCS – Salina AM Breakfast Bandits
|29
|$8,402.93
|Ashby House
|67
|$7,907.87
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|29
|$6,879.74
|Salina Community Theatre
|43
|$6,484.71
|The Temple – Salina Innovation Foundation
|35
|$6,413.94
|Saline County 4-H Development Fund
|38
|$5,828.37
|Kansas Music Educators Association (KMEA)
|32
|$5,666.93
|Trinity United Methodist Church Foundation
|31
|$5,647.89
|Salina Art Center
|36
|$5,378.29
|Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas (DVACK)
|58
|$5,333.50
|Meals On Wheels (Salina)
|53
|$5,328.38
|Kansas Youth Sports
|13
|$5,292.28
|Nature Conservancy of Kansas
|12
|$4,786.34
|Smoky Hill River Festival Legacy Fund
|27
|$4,539.16
|Bethany Village
|30
|$4,442.92
|North Salina Community Development, Inc.
|32
|$4,389.31
|First Presbyterian Church of Salina
|8
|$4,303.02
|Salina Initiative for Restorative Justice (SIRJ)
|37
|$3,850.42
|Stiefel Theatre – Performing Arts Foundation
|30
|$3,806.04
|Salina Arts & Humanities
|34
|$3,760.54
|Salina Area United Way
|21
|$3,663.64
|Salina Regional Health Foundation
|17
|$3,382.01
|The Salvation Army (Salina)
|30
|$3,272.90
|Love, Chole Foundation
|37
|$3,190.78
|Salina Family YMCA
|18
|$3,168.04
|OCCK, Inc./Access Foundation of Kansas, Inc.
|29
|$2,993.32
|Cornerstone Classical School
|10
|$2,835.22
|Fund for Early Childhood Care, Education & Development
|5
|$2,804.57
|Salina Education Foundation
|38
|$2,768.25
|KU School of Medicine – Salina
|23
|$2,686.17
|The Land Institute
|36
|$2,679.46
|Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Salina
|15
|$2,550.95
|Child Care Aware of Kansas
|27
|$2,506.03
|CKF Addiction Treatment
|21
|$2,467.22
|First Tee – Salina
|22
|$2,372.67
|Central Kansas Mental Health Center
|15
|$2,330.52
|Kansas Museums Association
|30
|$2,206.51
|Kansas State University Salina
|19
|$2,042.37
|Martin Luther King, Jr. Child Development Center
|12
|$1,984.61
|Salina Area Technical College
|11
|$1,959.21
|Church of the Cross – United Methodist
|12
|$1,958.34
|Sunrise Presbyterian Church
|21
|$1,949.51
|Coronado Area Council Boy Scouts
|15
|$1,906.27
|Salina Public Library
|29
|$1,838.62
|Salina Area Young Life
|11
|$1,769.31
|St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church
|10
|$1,761.81
|The Harvester Foundation
|8
|$1,757.13
|University United Methodist Church
|8
|$1,690.76
|At Stake Ministries
|14
|$1,680.83
|TeenTown Inc. dba The City
|20
|$1,668.84
|Friends of the Smoky Hill Museum
|37
|$1,652.59
|American Red Cross Central and Western KS Chapter
|19
|$1,547.92
|Salina Family Healthcare Center
|15
|$1,541.93
|Bethany College
|12
|$1,421.45
|Salina Child Care Association
|10
|$1,419.14
|Saline County Department of Senior Services
|16
|$1,237.87
|Trinity Lutheran Church
|9
|$1,072.09
|Hospice of Salina
|16
|$1,058.77
|Independent Connection Inc.
|6
|$792.86
|Christ the King Lutheran Church
|9
|$740.91
|Salina Youth Baseball Fund
|3
|$703.02
|Webster Conference Center
|6
|$691.60
|Back to School Fair Fund (Saline County)
|11
|$670.99
|YW Legacy Fund
|3
|$628.82
|Noon Network Ambucs
|11
|$601.76
|Smoky Hill Education Service Center
|9
|$591.39
|Saline County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol & Rescue Squad
|7
|$539.36
|Belmont Boulevard Christian Church
|3
|$375.91
|Packages for Warriors-Hearts of America, Inc
|5
|$275.02
|Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation of Kansas
|3
|$170.00
|Nex-Generation Round Up for Youth, Inc.
|2
|$76.06