Record Giving at Match Madness

Todd PittengerMarch 25, 2022

The Greater Salina Community Foundation hosted Salina’s 10th annual Match Madness giving day on Thursday. Preliminary numbers indicate a record amount of money was gifted, crushing the previous record amount.

In 24 hours, $487,373.70 was raised for 89 area nonprofit organizations through donations.  A total of 2,516 unique gifts were made by donors.

The $487,373.70 is the most money ever pledged at the event, topping $375,564.57 in 2021.

The money pledged will be matched from $250,000 in matching available funds.

The total amount gifted is not a final number. Donations made via mail have not yet been received or counted.

Match Madness Preliminary Final Numbers:

Nonprofit# GiftsTotal
Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank102$32,698.46
Salina Rescue Mission70$27,915.62
Rolling Hills Zoo131$24,670.17
Salina Educational Automotive Museum of America-The Garage35$21,013.96
Sacred Heart Jr. Sr. High School70$19,834.21
St. Mary’s Queen of the Universe Catholic Church26$18,145.47
St. Mary’s Grade School56$17,129.58
Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas55$15,220.16
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Parish21$13,283.22
Friends of the River Foundation76$12,791.82
Child Advocacy & Parenting Services (CAPS)78$12,743.56
Salina Shares91$12,439.62
Saint Francis Ministries24$12,273.06
Salina Symphony49$10,995.77
Sunflower Adult Day Services, Inc.33$10,465.19
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina53$9,451.13
Salina Heights Christian Church12$9,196.06
Women Helping Women Fund64$9,008.73
AMBUCS – Salina AM Breakfast Bandits29$8,402.93
Ashby House67$7,907.87
Kansas Wesleyan University29$6,879.74
Salina Community Theatre43$6,484.71
The Temple – Salina Innovation Foundation35$6,413.94
Saline County 4-H Development Fund38$5,828.37
Kansas Music Educators Association (KMEA)32$5,666.93
Trinity United Methodist Church Foundation31$5,647.89
Salina Art Center36$5,378.29
Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas (DVACK)58$5,333.50
Meals On Wheels (Salina)53$5,328.38
Kansas Youth Sports13$5,292.28
Nature Conservancy of Kansas12$4,786.34
Smoky Hill River Festival Legacy Fund27$4,539.16
Bethany Village30$4,442.92
North Salina Community Development, Inc.32$4,389.31
First Presbyterian Church of Salina8$4,303.02
Salina Initiative for Restorative Justice (SIRJ)37$3,850.42
Stiefel Theatre – Performing Arts Foundation30$3,806.04
Salina Arts & Humanities34$3,760.54
Salina Area United Way21$3,663.64
Salina Regional Health Foundation17$3,382.01
The Salvation Army (Salina)30$3,272.90
Love, Chole Foundation37$3,190.78
Salina Family YMCA18$3,168.04
OCCK, Inc./Access Foundation of Kansas, Inc.29$2,993.32
Cornerstone Classical School10$2,835.22
Fund for Early Childhood Care, Education & Development5$2,804.57
Salina Education Foundation38$2,768.25
KU School of Medicine – Salina23$2,686.17
The Land Institute36$2,679.46
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Salina15$2,550.95
Child Care Aware of Kansas27$2,506.03
CKF Addiction Treatment21$2,467.22
First Tee – Salina22$2,372.67
Central Kansas Mental Health Center15$2,330.52
Kansas Museums Association30$2,206.51
Kansas State University Salina19$2,042.37
Martin Luther King, Jr. Child Development Center12$1,984.61
Salina Area Technical College11$1,959.21
Church of the Cross – United Methodist12$1,958.34
Sunrise Presbyterian Church21$1,949.51
Coronado Area Council Boy Scouts15$1,906.27
Salina Public Library29$1,838.62
Salina Area Young Life11$1,769.31
St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church10$1,761.81
The Harvester Foundation8$1,757.13
University United Methodist Church8$1,690.76
At Stake Ministries14$1,680.83
TeenTown Inc. dba The City20$1,668.84
Friends of the Smoky Hill Museum37$1,652.59
American Red Cross Central and Western KS Chapter19$1,547.92
Salina Family Healthcare Center15$1,541.93
Bethany College12$1,421.45
Salina Child Care Association10$1,419.14
Saline County Department of Senior Services16$1,237.87
Trinity Lutheran Church9$1,072.09
Hospice of Salina16$1,058.77
Independent Connection Inc.6$792.86
Christ the King Lutheran Church9$740.91
Salina Youth Baseball Fund3$703.02
Webster Conference Center6$691.60
Back to School Fair Fund (Saline County)11$670.99
YW Legacy Fund3$628.82
Noon Network Ambucs11$601.76
Smoky Hill Education Service Center9$591.39
Saline County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol & Rescue Squad7$539.36
Belmont Boulevard Christian Church3$375.91
Packages for Warriors-Hearts of America, Inc5$275.02
Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation of Kansas3$170.00
Nex-Generation Round Up for Youth, Inc.2$76.06

Record Giving at Match Madness

