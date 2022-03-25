Record Giving at Match Madness

The Greater Salina Community Foundation hosted Salina’s 10th annual Match Madness giving day on Thursday. Preliminary numbers indicate a record amount of money was gifted, crushing the previous record amount.

In 24 hours, $487,373.70 was raised for 89 area nonprofit organizations through donations. A total of 2,516 unique gifts were made by donors.

The $487,373.70 is the most money ever pledged at the event, topping $375,564.57 in 2021.

The money pledged will be matched from $250,000 in matching available funds.

The total amount gifted is not a final number. Donations made via mail have not yet been received or counted.

Match Madness Preliminary Final Numbers: