Record Giving at K-State

Donations to Kansas State University reached an all-time high in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019, with more than $212 million in private gifts through the Kansas State University Foundation.

“This was the most successful fundraising year in K-State history,” said Greg Willems, president and CEO of the KSU Foundation. “These exceptional fundraising results are fueled by the extraordinary commitment of our donors, whose generosity grows with each passing year. We at the KSU Foundation are proud to inspire and guide that philanthropy to boldly advance the K-State family.”

Of the $212 million raised in fiscal year 2019, donors gave 53% of those dollars through endowed gifts, pledges and deferred gifts, which ensure the long-term prosperity of the university. Giving to the university’s endowment was the highest in five years, and the value of K-State’s long-term investment pool grew to $613.4 million. Endowment growth is key to K-State’s goal of becoming a Top 50 public research university by the year 2025, as it directly correlates to the university’s capacity to serve future generations of K-Staters.

“It is an honor to thank all of our donors — alumni, friends, corporate partners, faculty, staff and students — who expressed their support of K-State so generously this year,” K-State President Richard B. Myers said. “This new milestone in fundraising will have a great impact on students, faculty and facilities at K-State. There’s no question that this level of support from the K-State family will help advance the university this year and for many years to come.”

Other key philanthropic achievements for the 2019 fiscal year included:

Donors established 208 new scholarships, up from 170 the previous year. A total of $47.7 million was raised for scholarships and student success overall, up from $37 million from the previous year.

A record 39 gifts and commitments of $1 million or more were made, totaling more than $129 million.

More than $156 million was raised for academic purposes.

Gift commitments through estate planning, including wills, trusts and annuities, reached $72 million.

Fundraising for the Innovation and Inspiration Campaign exceeded the fundraising target of $1.4 billion. The campaign, which surpassed its original $1 billion goal in April 2017, will continue to raise funds for K-State priorities until its scheduled end on June 30, 2020.

“The generosity of K-State’s alumni and friends is truly remarkable,” said Steve Lacy, chairman of the KSU Foundation Board of Directors. “This achievement is a clear statement of support for K-State and its future, and it’s truly inspirational to see the K-State family come together to achieve this landmark year of giving.”

As Kansas State University’s strategic partner for philanthropy, the KSU Foundation inspires and guides philanthropy toward university priorities to boldly advance K-State family. The foundation is leading Innovation and Inspiration: The Campaign for Kansas State University to raise $1.4 billion for student success, faculty development, facility enhancement and programmatic success. Visit ksufoundation.org for more information.

