ReConsider Opening Reception

The Salina Art Center will celebrate the opening of ReConsider by artist Frank Shaw. An event is planned for this Friday from 5-7 PM.

According to the organization, special guest Saralyn Reece Hardy, Marilyn Stokstad Director at the Spencer Museum of Art, will make introductory remarks at 5:45 followed by remarks from the artist. Everyone is welcome. ReConsider by Frank Shaw is on display until September 28 – December 31, 2022 at Salina Art Center, 242 S. Santa Fe.

Gallery hours are Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday from 11am-5pm, Friday 11am-7pm, and Sunday 11am-3pm. Admission is FREE, donations are welcome.

Frank Shaw explores found and fabricated objects salvaged from his family farm that were willfully collected or simply forgotten. Collectively, these oddities provoke a state of puzzlement. The exploration considers the meanings we assign to “things” and the answers we are continually searching for.

Shaw received his BFA in Painting from the Rhode Island School of Design in Providence, Rhode Island and an MFA from Yale University School of Art in New Haven, Connecticut. His paintings have recently been featured in the United States Embassy Art in Embassies Program in Bridgetown, West Indies. His work has also been exhibited in numerous exhibitions including Artspace Gallery, Lindsborg, KS; Project Gallery, Wichita, KS; Webster University, St. Louis, MO; Butler County Community College, El Dorado, KS; Wichita State University, Wichita, KS; Emporia State University, Emporia, KS; Nancy Lurie Gallery, Chicago, IL; Marilyn Pearl Gallery, New York, NY; and the Salina Art Center and the Land Institute, Salina, KS.

ReConsider is funded in part by the Greater Salina Community Foundation.