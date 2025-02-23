Recognizing Sesquicentennial Kansas Farms

Kansas Farm Bureau has recognized 3,210 Century Farms and 132 Sesquicentennial Farms since their program inception. The 2025 application period is now open.

According to the organization, to qualify for recognition, the following criteria must be met:

Applicant must be a member of Kansas Farm Bureau .

) or 150 years (Sesquicentennial ) or more by Dec. 31, 2025, with at least 80 acres of the original Kansas land. Present owner must be related to the original owner.

The application must be submitted to the local county Farm Bureau office by May 15.

For more information or to access the application, click here.