Reckless, DUI Arrest

KSAL StaffDecember 20, 2019

A man accused of slamming his car into a couple of vehicles and some sign posts at Wal-Mart is now facing charges of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 28-year-old Tyler Sunderlin was arrested Thursday night after eye witnesses contacted authorities.

Police say patrons at Wal-Mart saw Sunderlin driving his 2007 Jeep Liberty at a high rate of speed in the parking lot at the store.

Police report his Jeep hit a 1997 Ford Ranger pickup, bounced off and ran into a couple of handicap parking signs and a shopping cart before he sped up again and rammed into an RV on the lot.

The Jeep was disabled and Sunderlin was arrested on a host of charges that could include DUI, reckless driving and no proof of insurance.

