Reckless Driving, Resulted in Arrest

A 20-year old Salina male was arrested after speeding recklessly across town.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL, deputies noticed a dark grey Chevy Silverado pickup was speeding in various areas.

The suspect was driving at 117-mph on I-135, and failing to signal as he exited at Crawford Street. Shortly after, the suspect ran through the stop sign turning East towards Salina.

The vehicle was then clocked at 110-mph on a 35mph speed limit street. Deputies stopped the Silverado pickup and arrested the driver, Alexander Bradbury.

Bradbury was charged with flee and elude, reckless driving, speeding, failing to stop, cracked windshield.