Recipe for Rubble

Demolition of the old Saline County Jail is moving along as heavy equipment continues to knock down exterior walls.

Back in mid-August crews were working inside to gut the concrete jail cells. The pace has picked up in recent weeks with walls falling and debris stacking up.

Saline County Administrator Phillip Smith-Hanes tells KSAL News the two pronged approach is to demolish and recycle.

Salina based, Diehl Enterprises is contracted to bulldoze the old facility located on North 10th Street at a cost of $400,000. Work is expected to be wrapped up by late December.