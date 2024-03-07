Recent Fires Prompt Community Alert

A series of structure fires in Salina, some of which have been determined to be suspicious, has prompted the Salina Fire Department to issue a community alert. The agency is calling on the community for vigilance and assistance.

According to the fire department, there have been 14 structure fires in Salina this year, some of which have been classified as suspicious. The Salina Fire Department emphasizes the importance of community engagement in preventing further incidents and staying safe.

Public safety officials stress the critical role of community cooperation in preventing further incidents and ensuring the safety of all residents. They say our vigilance and proactive measures can significantly contribute to keeping Salina safe.

The ongoing investigation involves the Salina Fire and Police Departments. and increased patrols and investigative resources are actively being deployed.

Key Information and Reporting Guidelines:

Immediate Danger: Call 9-1-1 for any immediate threats, suspicious persons, or signs of smoke or

fire.

fire. Crime Stoppers Tip Hotline:785-826-7210. No piece of information is too small.

Stay Vigilant: Residents are asked to remain alert to suspicious activities or behaviors and immediately report them to authorities.

The Salina Fire and Police Departments are key contacts for reporting.

Remember, “If you see something, say something. SFD Inspections Office785-826-7340.

Fire Prevention Tips:

The community is urged to follow specific fire prevention measures, including securing homes, removing flammable items from accessible areas and maintaining clear and well-lit surroundings. For a comprehensive list of safety tips, visit https://www.salina-ks.gov/public-education.

Emergency Preparedness: Ensuring smoke alarms are working, planning escape routes, and educating all household members on fire safety are critical steps in emergency preparedness.

Prevention and Safety Highlights: