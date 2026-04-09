“250 Reasons to Love Salina” Submissions Sought

Officials are compiling a list of “250 Reasons to Love Salina” and are seeking submissions.

The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce’s tourism division Visit Salina is celebrating Salina as we approach America’s 250th Birthday in July 2026 with a special project called “250 Reasons to Love Salina”.

According to the organization they have a strong start, but they are looking to add at least 75 more meaningful suggestions, not just listings, but experiences that capture fun things to do in Salina. They’d like to capture the heart of the community.

Instead of simply naming attractions and events, they want to inspire people with vivid, actionable suggestions for future adventures in Salina.

Examples of what they are looking for include things like:

Take your kids to Rolling Hills Zoo, stand on the bridge, toss in a handful of food to watch the koi swirl, splash, and gather below.

Find your special spot along Santa Fe as you watch chrome, color, and nostalgia roll by during the KKOA Leadsled Spectacular.

Spike, serve, and dive during a Friday night pickup volleyball game at the Fieldhouse.

Take a nostalgic trip to Jerry Ivy Park — enjoy a quiet moment on the swings, and feel the breeze carry you back to a simpler time.

Sip Bogey’s legendary mint chocolate chip shake on their sunny patio!

Discover the art and precision of military mechanics with a volunteer guide at The Garage Car Museum.

Make a splash with your youth baseball team at the hotel pool.

Share stories, laughter, and pizza with family at Big Cheese Pizza’s round table.

They encourage you to involve your team, volunteers, and even guests in sharing positive moments tied to places, attractions, and events in Salina.

How to contribute

Submit as many entries as you’d like, 10 – 25 words per submission, by April 19. Multiple submissions are encouraged. Submit your entries by email to: [email protected] Or by mailing to: Visit Salina – 250 Reasons to Love 120 W. Ash Salina, KS 67401 All submissions will also be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a $50 Smoky Hill Silver Gift Certificate. Each submission equals one chance to win. The 250 Committee will review all entries and select those included in the final list.

The full list will be designed for both visitors and locals. It will be included in a new Visitors’ Guide, featured on the Visit Salina website, and accessible via a QR code for use in Visit Salina marketing. The goal is for this piece to extend beyond the 250th Birthday celebration, serving as a lasting way to share all the wonderful things to see and do in Salina.