REAL ID Enforcement Deadline Extended

Metro Source News / Todd PittengerDecember 6, 2022

Kansans will have more time to get the Real ID necessary to board flights or enter federal facilities.

The Department of Homeland Security announced the Real ID deadline will be pushed back from May 3rd of next year to May 7th, 2025.  The agency said the extension is necessary to address the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal Real ID Act requires standardized criteria for driver’s licenses and other state IDs throughout the U.S. They’ll be required to board domestic flights and to enter some federal buildings.

The REAL ID Act was passed by federal lawmakers in 2005 to enact the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation for a “set standard for the issuance of sources of identification.” This established a minimum security standard for state-issued driver’s licenses.

Beginning May 3, 2023, anyone 18 years and older will need a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or another acceptable form of ID to fly within the United States. In addition, a REAL ID will be required to enter federal facilities where identification is currently required for entrance. Courts, Post Offices, Social Security offices do not require identification for entrance, so they are exempt.

Kansas began issuing REAL ID credentials in August 2017.

