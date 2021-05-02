Real ID Driver’s License Deadline Delayed

Kansans will have more time to get a travel-compliant Real ID driver’s license — a lot more time.

The Department of Homeland Security announced it’s delaying full implementation of the law until May 3rd, 2023. The deadline had been October 1st of this year.

The federal Real ID Act requires standardized criteria for driver’s licenses and other state IDs throughout the U.S. They’ll be required to board domestic flights and to enter some federal buildings.

The REAL ID Act was passed by federal lawmakers in 2005 to enact the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation for a “set standard for the issuance of sources of identification.” This established a minimum security standard for state-issued driver’s licenses.

Beginning May 3, 2023, anyone 18 years and older will need a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or another acceptable form of ID to fly within the United States. In addition, a REAL ID will be required to enter federal facilities where identification is currently required for entrance. Courts, Post Offices, Social Security offices do not require identification for entrance, so they are exempt.

Kansas began issuing REAL ID credentials in August 2017.