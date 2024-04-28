Ready to Unwrap New Sculptures

Out with the old, in with the new. SculptureTour Salina will unveil the new 2024 exhibit during the UNwrap Party this coming Saturday, May 4th. In memoriam the 2024 SculptureTour is dedicated to Sylvia Rice.

According to Visit Salina, the 22 sculptures will be simultaneously unwrapped at precisely 11:00 am. Everyone is encouraged to bring family and friends and come downtown for the big reveal.

Everyone is encouraged to vote for the People’s Choice. Pick up a Walking Tour/Ballot from:

One of the silver boxes at the mid-block pedestrian crossings on Santa Fe

One of many of the downtown merchants

The Visit Salina Information trailer which will be located in City Lights Stage plaza – at Santa Fe and Ash

You can vote for your favorite piece and return your ballot to one of the silver boxes or the Visit Salina trailer.

Can’t decide just yet? You have some time to mull it over. Each year, the People’s Choice Award is determined by viewers

who complete and submit a ballot through December 31.

Voting is fun for all ages, with special promotions and contests for voters throughout the year.

The winning sculpture is purchased by the City of Salina for an amount up to $20,000, and permanently placed at an appropriate location where it can be enjoyed by the public.

On Saturday stop at the City Lights Stage Plaza 1:00 pm where the Juror’s Merit Awards, including Best of Show, will be announced from the stage. Salina Downtown, Inc. has some great entertainment scheduled as part of the weekend, including live music on Saturday starting at 2:00 pm with the Llew Brown Band.

If you are a fan and enjoy having these changing exhibits of sculpture on loan from May-April each year, become a Friend of SculptureTour Salina. Donations made by Friends, plus the generous support of Charter Sponsors, Site Sponsors, and Partners make this project possible.

For more information, visit our website at www.sculpturetoursalina.org. Most sculptures are for sale, so consider purchasing one

for your business or personal collection.

This is fun for the whole family, as downtown always is. From the sculptures to murals, entertainment, shopping, dining, museums and more…it’s a great way to spend time in downtown Salina.

