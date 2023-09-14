Ready to Run Fe For a Cure

Hundreds of runners and walkers will lace up their shoes Saturday to support an event in Salina that directly supports cancer patients undergoing treatment .

The Fe for a Cure 5K Race/Walk supporting cancer patients undergoing treatment at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center is back. The event will be held at 9 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 16h, on Santa Fe Avenue starting and finishing at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center.

According to Salina Regional Health Center, thanks to the support of the event’s sponsors, 100% of Fe for a Cure registrations collected will be directed to support patients at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center.

The goal this year is to have 800 participants.

This year’s event features a new route that starts and ends at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center. The course will run down Santa Fe Avenue through historic Salina Downtown and also loop through Oakdale Park and Kenwood Park before finishing at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center.

Registration is $25 for ages 12 and older and $10 for ages 11 and younger. All who register will receive a commemorative t-shirt.

Cancer survivors who register will receive specially designated t-shirts.

Those who can’t make the event, but would like to receive a t-shirt to support the cause, can register as a “Couch Potato.”

Donations also are welcome.

All race and registration information can be found at www.feforacure.com.

In-person registration will be open at Early Packet Pickup from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 15, at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center and also on race-day beginning at 7 a.m.

Thanks to support from the event’s sponsors, 100% of entry fees will be directed to assist patients undergoing treatment at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center.

Funds are used to support a variety of patient programs and services including:

Masonic Cancer Alliance annual membership, which allows local patients access to clinical trials and other services available through the University of Kansas Cancer Center

Patient Meal Program

Appearance Center hats, scarves, wigs and other personal care items for patients dealing with the side effects of cancer treatment

Nutrition supplements

Rebecca A. Morrison House patient accommodations

Transportation assistance

A variety of other programs and services that support cancer patients

On race day a special cancer survivor’s recognition will be held, beginning at 8:15 a.m., along with a welcome and race day announcements prior to the event.

Participants also can enjoy breakfast sandwiches, and other food and refreshments, music and medals after the race.

Fe For a Cure is sponsored by the Salina Regional Health Foundation, Meridian Media and North Salina Community Development.