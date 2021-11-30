Ready to Raise Buffalo?

They once thundered across the North American continent in numbers too vast to count.

This Saturday about 500 buffalo will roam into the sale barn at Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission in Salina for the 32nd Annual Fall Buffalo Auction.

Dick Gehring with the Kansas Buffalo Association tells KSAL News that raising bison means attention to detail, and remembering that buffalo are not cattle.

Gehring, who lives in the Moundridge area began his buffalo herd over 30 years ago and says they have around 500 head consigned for Saturday with 125 bull calves, 125 heifer calves, and a mix of ages and genders for buyers to choose from.

Buyers need to bring a letter of credit as the Sale barn handles payments. For credit questions contact the sale barn at 785-825-0211. For all other questions contact Dick Gehring at 620-345-6526.

Unloading begins at noon Friday, Dec. 3rd

Join us for a buyers’ reception from 7:00pm. to 10 p.m. Friday, in the Farmers & Ranchers Cafe right at the stockyards.

Animals must be unloaded by 8 p.m. Friday to be judged in the Show for Best of Class.

Awards, announcements, and scholarships start at 10:00 a.m. Saturday

The auction begins at 11 a.m. Saturday

Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission is located in Salina at 1500 W. Old Highway 40.