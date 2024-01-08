Ready to Plow First Big Snow of ’24

Road crews will be out in full force around Salina as a dangerous winter storm takes aim at central Kansas.

Jim Kowatch Operations Manager for Salina’s Public Works Department tells KSAL News they sent some staff home early on Monday to rest up so they could return to run snow plows and drive sand trucks during the overnight hours.

As the storm intensifies, crews will be operating 12-dump trucks and five 1-ton trucks with plows and small spreaders on them.

Kowatch added that workers will concentrate on clearing main roads and arterial roads first before secondary streets are scooped.