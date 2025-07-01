Ready to Hoop It Up Again at “Daddy Bud Day”

Because it was so well-received last year, a celebrity basketball game will this year again be a part of a North Salina community block party event. A former Harlem Globetrotter will play, as will a couple of players who have played professionally overseas, in the game which is one of the highlights of “Daddy Bud Day”.

In the late 1960s and early 1970s there was an event in Salina called “Daddy Bud Day”, where John “Daddy Bud” Curtis, would throw a free block party on July 4th weekend. The event was geared toward the black community, but open to everyone. It was held at the Carver Center, the location where a segregated swimming pool used to be. Curtis would pay for the food and drinks out of his own pocket. In addition to the block party, there would be a dance in the evening.

After “Daddy Bud’s” death in 1971, the tradition continued for a few more years, ultimately ending in 1974. At the time of the final Bud Day celebration, over 400 people were in attendance. In 2014 “Daddy Bud” was posthumously awarded a Juneteenth Award by the Salina Juneteenth Committee.

A couple of years ago one of “Daddy Bud’s” grandsons, James Curtis AKA Cash Hollistah, revived the event. Each year since it has grown.

Cash tells KSAL News “Daddy Bud Day” is planned for this Saturday, July 5th at Pacific Park located at 701 W. Pacific Dr. from 10 am till 2 pm. It will be a north end community block party which everyone is welcome to attend.

“Daddy Bud Day” will include:

Free Food & Drinks

Water Games

Dominoes

Spades

Live DJ

Giveaways (courtesy of Salina Shares) Cash says Salina Police will be grilling hamburgers and hot dogs at the event.

Back for a second year is a celebrity basketball game. Cash will coach the “Big Bank” team, while his little brother John Curtis III, AKA “John John”, will coach the “Northside Mafia” team.

Last year little brother got the best of big brother, with the Northside Mafia coming out on top.

Cash says though both teams are stacked with talent this year, he’s confident he will avenge last year’s loss.

John John says he’s building on last year’s success. Topeka High head basketball coach Robbie Sanders will be on his bench, along with a couple of players with pro experience who will be on the court.

The game will feature players including among others:

Hannah Mortimer – Former Harlem Globetrotter

Rian Carter – recently played for KK “Mladost” Mrkonjic Grad (Bosnia & Herzegovina), winning a championship

Ernest “EC” Carter – guard, Logan Sport Iron Horses (The Basketball League)

Jackstacks.Eats – Food blogger from Wichita over 100K combined followers on Instagram & TikTok

Dee Eazy – Salina rapper

The game starts at 2:00. It is sponsored by BE Wealth.

The winning team will be awarded a trophy, and each player will get a medal.

The MVP of the game will get a trophy, and a $350 cash prize courtesy of Genesis Health Club.

Fans are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to gather around the court, which is newly renovated, and watch. There will be a couple of food trucks open during the game as well.

While the court has been renovated, efforts have been underway to rename Pacific Park to “Curtis Park,” and launch a broader renovation of the space.

Daddy Bud Day is free and open to the public.

Photo – from left James Curtis AKA “Cash Hollistah” and John Curtis III, AKA “John John”, on the renovated court at Pacific Park with the trophy John John’s Northside Mafia won last year.