Ready to Cruise For a Cause Again

There will be an opportunity this Friday night to kick of Memorial Day Weekend by getting out of the house, having some fun, and helping feed the hungry in Salina.

Meridian Media, partnered with Nex-Tech Wireles, is going to be back in action, hosting another cruising event on Santa Fe. It will be a flashback to a by gone era in Salina with hundreds of vehicles cruising Santa Fe.

The cruise route will loop from Rod’s Convenience Store at 1401 S. Santa Fe, to the Sonic Drive In at 310 S. Santa Fe. Volunteers and Meridian Media staff will be in the parking lot of the Salina Innovation Foundation at the Masonic Temple collecting cash and non perishables for Project Salina, our community’s annual largest organized effort to feed the hungry.

Project Salina board members will be at the Masonic Temple parking lot. Businesses participating in the food gathering effort are invited to drop off the donations they have gathered during the month as well.

This year the need is even greater for the five agencies that feed Salina’s hungry. The agencies include:

Ashby House

Salina Rescue Mission

Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank

Salina Salvation Army

Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas.

Leave your non-perishable food items either in the trunk, or hand them through your window please.

Project Salina board members will be at the Masonic Temple parking lot for “Crusin For A Cause” on Friday, May 28 from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. You can also bring your checks and/or product at that time.

