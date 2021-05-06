Salina, KS

Now: 47 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 67 ° | Lo: 46 °

Ready to “Cruise For A Cause” Again

Todd PittengerMay 6, 2021

There will be an opportunity this Friday night to get out of the house, have some fun, and help feed the hungry in Salina.

Meridian Media, partnered with Nex-Tech Wireles, is going to be back in action, hosting another cruising event on Santa Fe. It will be a flashback to a by gone era in Salina with hundreds of vehicles cruising Santa Fe.

The cruise route will loop from Rod’s Convenience Store at 1401 S. Santa Fe, to the downtown parking lot north of Ad Astra Books and Coffee at the corner of Santa Fe and Ash Streets.

Volunteers and Meridian Media staff will be in the downtown parking lot collecting cash and non perishables for Project Salina, our community’s annual largest organized effort to feed the hungry.

This year the need is even greater for the five agencies that feed Salina’s hungry. The agencies include:

  • Ashby House
  • Salina Rescue Mission
  • Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank
  • Salina Salvation Army
  • Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas.

Leave your non-perishable food items either in the trunk, or wear a mask as you hand them through your window please.

The cruise Friday night is scheduled from 7 till 9.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Ready to “Cruise For A Cause” Again

There will be an opportunity this Friday night to get out of the house, have some fun, and help feed...

May 6, 2021 Comments

Singer, Royals derailed by tough 6t...

Sports News

May 5, 2021

Saline County Lagging in Vaccinatio...

COVID-19 Top News

May 5, 2021

11 New COVID Cases, 1 New Death

COVID-19 Kansas News

May 5, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

11 New COVID Cases, 1 New...
May 5, 2021Comments
COVID Vaccination Clinics...
May 5, 2021Comments
Museum Presents: Upstairs...
May 5, 2021Comments
Medical Marijuana Bill Cl...
May 5, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices