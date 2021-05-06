Ready to “Cruise For A Cause” Again

There will be an opportunity this Friday night to get out of the house, have some fun, and help feed the hungry in Salina.

Meridian Media, partnered with Nex-Tech Wireles, is going to be back in action, hosting another cruising event on Santa Fe. It will be a flashback to a by gone era in Salina with hundreds of vehicles cruising Santa Fe.

The cruise route will loop from Rod’s Convenience Store at 1401 S. Santa Fe, to the downtown parking lot north of Ad Astra Books and Coffee at the corner of Santa Fe and Ash Streets.

Volunteers and Meridian Media staff will be in the downtown parking lot collecting cash and non perishables for Project Salina, our community’s annual largest organized effort to feed the hungry.

This year the need is even greater for the five agencies that feed Salina’s hungry. The agencies include:

Ashby House

Salina Rescue Mission

Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank

Salina Salvation Army

Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas.

Leave your non-perishable food items either in the trunk, or wear a mask as you hand them through your window please.

The cruise Friday night is scheduled from 7 till 9.