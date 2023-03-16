Ready for Horse Play Inside TPEC

The transformation from a basketball court to an indoor horse arena is in place at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center as the 26th annual Equifest of Kansas opens up today.

Executive Director of Equifest Justine Staten tells KSAL News that every part of the show has been planned for – including great dirt.

One of the largest events of its kind in the country takes place at Tony’s Pizza Events Center and Saline County Expo Center grounds Thursday through Sunday.

Equifest is the largest equine expo and horse lovers event in Kansas. It includes:

Four Areas of Shopping

Clinicians

Demos

Competitions

Informative Workshops

Large Food Truck Court

Breed Exhibitions / Showcasing

Horses of all Colors, Breeds, Sizes

For the first time the event is opening on Thursday, providing an extra day to shop and enjoy the event.

Organizers say young and old will find something to enjoy at EquiFest, with multiple action packed horse competitions for youth and adults, educational and informational workshops, plus arena clinics by renowned professionals. There’s also music, art, poetry, a kids’ corral, plus unique vendor boutiques and services throughout.

Equifest will be held on March 16th – 19th in Salina. Tickets are only available at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center box offices during the event. Daily and weekend tickets/passes will be available. Ticket admission includes all events on the grounds, inside and out.

_ _ _

Equifest Arena Schedule

Thursday, Friday & Saturday: 9:30am to 10:00pm

Sunday: 9:30am to 1:00pm

Equifest Vendor Show Schedule

Thursday, Friday & Saturday: 9:00am to 7:00pm

Sunday: 9:00am to 1:00pm

Equifest Workshop Schedule

Thursday, Friday & Saturday: 9:30am-5:00pm

Sunday 10:00am-12:00pm