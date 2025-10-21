Ready for Happy Ending at Drive-In Movie Theater

It’s been a tough break for the new owners of the Kanopolis Drive-In after their digital projector had a melt down this fall.

Jessica Eagle-Moyer joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at how she and her husband, Tyson have been dealing with the challenges of this specialized equipment.

The Moyers report the replacement cost for a new digital projector is north of $100,000

Now the surrounding community is coming together to help buy a new projector for one of the last remaing Drive-In Theaters in Kansas.

Meridian Media’s Hannah Holt is jumping into action with the help of JRI Hospitality to raise some serious cash to help. Next week, on October 30th, Holt will start the day at 7am at Mokas on E. Crawford before climbing onto the roof next door at Freddy’s Frozen Custard. She’s vowed to stay top side until fans donate $5,000 – which will then draw a $5,000 match donation from JRI.

Fundraising on the Kanopolis Drive-In website has already reached $15,261.

A Show ‘N Shine car show with a Chili Cook-off contest will take place at the Kanopolis Drive-In on Saturday, November 1st to help raise funds as well.