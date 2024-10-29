Re-Entry Programs Growing at Saline County Jail

There is no magic wand that transforms inmates at the Saline County Jail into law abiding citizens overnight, but staff and volunteers are committed to the long road ahead.

Sergeant Tina Miller with the Saline County Jail joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra Tuesday with a look at the expanded programs to help inmates. Miller says for many inmates – drug addictions are often the first hurdle to overcome.

Saline County opened the new jail last fall – and with the new facility came a promise for expanded programs to help inmates. Those programs are fueled by Saline County staff and a number of volunteers from around the area.

* Case Management from Central Kansas Mental Health (M-F)

* Therapist from CKMHC (Twice a week)

* GED classes & Testing in conjunction with Salina Adult Education Center (4 days a week)

* Fatherhood Initiative in conjunction with St. Francis

* Anger Management, Job Tech, and Financial Literacy in conjunction with Community Corrections

* Alcoholics Anonymous

* Crochet (Once a week)

* Jail to Church (Males Once a week)

* Bible Studies (1for males on Sunday and 2 for females (Wed & Sat)

* Yoga (Once a week)

* Tai Chi (Once a week)

* Health Education classes in conjunction with the Saline County Health Dept

* Book Club and Arts & Crafts in conjunction with the Salina Public Library

* Narcotics Anonymous

* MRT Moral Reconation Therapy (Evidence based cognitive behavior therapy that promotes self-image, positive growth, positive identity and development of higher stages of moral reasoning. Resulting in roughly 80% success rate for those that are able to graduate while in custody).

* T4C (Thinking for a Change) is another cognitive behavior therapy that teaches positive communication with others and not focusing on the negative.

* Seeking Safety (Another Cognitive based therapy working through PTSD and abuses of many forms in a safe environment)

* Re-Entry (consists of helping with SS Cards, Birth Cert, Jobs, Housing, Treatment, food, clothing, transportation, Insurance, connect w salina Family Healthcare, CKF, CKMHC, CC, Court Services, Parole, Ashby House Rescue Mission, Salina Grace) basically its all about the connections we create for them in the community in an effort to reduce recidivism.

The new jail was approved by voters in November of 2020 and construction was completed in late September of 2023. The facility includes: 392 beds.