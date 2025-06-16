“R&B in the Park” Friday

A free concert in Oakdale Park will be part of several days of celebrating the Juneteenth holiday in Salina.

R&B/Soul band Rudy Love & The Encore will be providing a free concert this Friday, as part of “R&B in the Park” at 6:00 PM in Oakdale Park. Presented by the Salina Juneteenth Committee, the night features music from Rudy Love & The Encore—a Smoky Hill River Festival favorite in 2022 and 2023—alongside special guests DJ Detroit and Cash Hollistah.

Food trucks will be on site, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and coolers (no glass bottles permitted). This family-friendly event is free to the public.

The 18th Annual Salina Juneteenth Celebration will take place Thursday, June 19th, through Saturday, June 21st. A full slate of events are planned honoring and celebrating Black history, culture, and community.