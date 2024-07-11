Raze or Renovate?

The City of Salina and Saline County have been assessing some of the buildings around town that are either underused, overcrowded or just aging.

Saline County Administrator Phillip Smith-Hanes joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at how the results of the survey will be unveiled in August. Consulting firms, Treanor HL and Olsson Studios partnered to do the study and toured half a dozen structures this week.

Some of the buildings under the microscope include the old Saline County Jail, Memorial Hall and the Saline County Health Department.

Smith-Hanes says all options are on the table when it comes to upgrading – or replacing the Health Department’s facility.

A public meeting to discuss the costs and options is scheduled for Thursday, August 22.

The team spent time at the Salina Police Department, the old Saline County Jail, Memorial Hall, City/County Building, 229 N. 9th, 203 N. 10th, the Chamber offices and the Health Department.