Rays hold off Royals 3-2 in series finale

The Tampa Bay Rays took down Kansas City on Sunday afternoon 3-2. The win gave the Rays 3 of the 4 weekend series victories.

Shawn Armstrong tossed just an inning and a third, but shut out the Royal offense, earning his second victory of the year.

Tampa Bay scored a run in each of the first two frames, once with an RBI single by Harold Ramirez, and the second on a solo home run by Christian Bethancourt, but Kansas City answered with two of their own in the fifth, briefly tying the game; however, the Rays answered right back. Ramirez tallied his second RBI of the day, on his second RBI single, giving the Rays the lead for good.

MJ Melendez and Bobby Witt Jr. each drove in a run in the 5th inning, but that would be all Kansas City could muster.

Jose Cuas was tabbed with the loss for Kansas City, giving up just one earned run in only a third of an inning of work.

The Royals fall to 49-74 on the season and they will face off in a rainout make up game Monday afternoon against the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 PM with coverage on 1150 KSAL.