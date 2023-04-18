Raymer Consignment Art Auction Approaching

The 2023 Spring Raymer Society Consignment Art Auction will be held Saturday, April 29th at 11AM at the Trinity United Methodist Church, 224 S. Main, Lindsborg. Doors will open at 9AM.

The auction will also be online at liveauctioneers.com.

There are more than 140 works of art in this auction. Consigned to the auction are 8 original works by Lester Raymer, including 3 oils, 2 lino-cuts, 1 metal sculpture, 1 pencil sketch, and a pen and ink drawing.

Also, up for auction will be 3 works by Birger Sandzén, 2 woodcuts and a lithograph.

In addition, there will be works from many Sandzén students, and other regional and national artists, including Nicole Thibodeau, Michael Florian Jilg, and Frank Nichols.

To view the auction art, go to lesterraymer.org and click on the auction tab and date. You will also find bidding options and other information on the website.

An exhibition of the auction art will be held at the Red Barn Studio Museum, 212 S. Main, Tuesday, April 18 through Thursday, April 27.

Funding for the Red Barn Studio Museum comes in part from the Kansas Department of Commerce Creative Arts Industries Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts. The auction also aids the museum in meeting its daily operating costs.