Ravens Trade Pro Bowl Tackle To Kansas City For First Round Pick

(Baltimore, MD) — The Baltimore Ravens are trading one of the anchors of their offensive line to the Kansas City Chiefs for a package of picks that includes a first rounder in Thursday night’s NFL Draft.

In exchange for offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr., the Chiefs are sending the 31st overall pick, a third rounder and a fourth rounder to Baltimore.

KC will also receive the 58th overall pick and a 2022 sixth-round selection from the Ravens.

Brown, who has been a Pro Bowl selection each of the past two seasons, was a third-round selection out of Oklahoma in 2018 by Baltimore.