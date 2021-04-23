Salina, KS

Ravens Trade Pro Bowl Tackle To Kansas City For First Round Pick

Metro NewsApril 23, 2021

(Baltimore, MD) — The Baltimore Ravens are trading one of the anchors of their offensive line to the Kansas City Chiefs for a package of picks that includes a first rounder in Thursday night’s NFL Draft.

In exchange for offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr., the Chiefs are sending the 31st overall pick, a third rounder and a fourth rounder to Baltimore.

KC will also receive the 58th overall pick and a 2022 sixth-round selection from the Ravens.

Brown, who has been a Pro Bowl selection each of the past two seasons, was a third-round selection out of Oklahoma in 2018 by Baltimore.

