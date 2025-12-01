Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a rash of business burglaries, as they look for more video.

Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler tells KSAL News that investigators believe a number of break-ins are connected. Police say between November 26th and 29th, The Lodge at 143 South 3rd, Action Travel, 116 South 7th and The Strand, 214 Walnut were all broken into.

Thieves used a pry bar to force a door open into all three businesses and left damage behind as they removed hair products from The Strand and cash from The Lodge.

Police are hoping other businesses will reach out to authorities if they have noticed any damage to their properties that should be reported.