Ranked Victories Lead to Week 2 Big 12 Volleyball & National Awards for Baylor, Kansas and TCU

TCU’s Melanie Parra (offensive), Baylor’s Lauren Briseo (defensive) and Kansas’ Zoey Burgess (rookie) claimed league honors for the second week of the volleyball season. This week’s selections mark the first time since 2019 that the league’s Preseason Player (Parra) and Freshman (Burgess) of the Year have won weekly awards in the same week. Parra was also named the AVCA/GameChanger Division I Player of the Week.

Parra ranked second in the Big 12 during the week in points per set (5.65) and kills per set (5.10) while facing then-No. 6 Wisconsin and then-No. 18 Minnesota. The Conference’s Preseason Player of the Year was named to the All-Tournament Team at the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge for the second year in a row after totaling 51 kills in just 10 sets of volleyball. She led the Horned Frogs to victory over the Golden Gophers in five sets where the 2023 All-Big 12 First Team honoree racked up 30 kills on a program-record 92 attacks. It marked just the ninth 30-kill match in TCU volleyball history and the first in the Big 12 this season. The senior from Sinaloa, Mexico recorded double-doubles in both matches with 21 kills in a five-set match against the Badgers paired with 17 digs and adding 12 digs against Minnesota. This is Parra’s second consecutive Offensive Player of the Week honor as she guided TCU into the top 25 for the first time in program history.

Briseo led the Bears to a top 20 victory over Minnesota while defeating Rice and taking Wisconsin to five sets during the week. The 2023 All-Big 12 Second Team selection had 31 digs (6.20 digs per set) in the victory over the Golden Gophers while posting a double-double against UW with 17 digs and 10 assists. During the match against Minnesota, she recorded her 1000th career dig. The senior ended the week with zero reception errors and 32 receptions. This is the first career Conference weekly honor for Briseo.

Burgess had a breakout week for the Jayhawks, recording 12 total blocks across three matches, including helping KU defeat then-No. 24 Marquette in four sets. The league’s Preseason Freshman of the Year’s 1.33 blocks per set tied for the second-best in the league during the week while adding 17 kills to help KU go 3-0 and rise to rank No. 11 rank nationally. It is the Alpine, Utah native’s first career league weekly honor.

Offensive Player of the Week

Melanie Parra, TCU, OH, Sr.

Defensive Player of the Week

Lauren Briseo, Baylor, L/DS, Sr.

Rookie of the Week

Zoey Burgess, Kansas, MB, Fr.