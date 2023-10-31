Randy Rogers Band Coming to Salina

A country band known for its great live performances is coming to Salina. The Randy Rogers Band is coming to the Stiefel Theatre this January.

According to the venue, fronted by singer-songwriter Randy Rogers and featuring Geoffrey Hill (guitar), Jon Richardson (bass guitar), Brady Black (fiddle), Les Lawless (drums), and Todd Stewart (guitar, fiddle, mandolin, keyboards), the Randy Rogers Band was founded in San Marcos, Texas, and has spent the last 20 years bringing the Texas Country tradition to dedicated fans around the nation and beyond.

With eight studio albums behind them, global streaming numbers in the hundreds of millions and a reputation for must-see Country-Rock performances, the band has charted seven singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, two Top 10 hits at national Country radio and numerous Texas Country Radio chart #1s, securing its place in the pantheon of Texas musical giants. Following the release of 2019’s HELLBENT (produced by Grammy-winner Dave Cobb), the group is set to return with a new album marking two decades together next spring, going back to where it all started with original producer Radney Foster. The project’s first single, “Picture Frames,” is out.

The Randy Rogers Band will perform in Salina at the Stiefel Theatre on Saturday, January 6th. Tickets go on sale this Friday.