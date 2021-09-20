Randalle and Brooks earn KCAC honors, Coyotes move up to No. 12 in poll

WICHITA, Kan.Â â€”Â Kansas Wesleyan’sÂ Isaiah RandalleÂ (JR/Sacramento, Calif.) andÂ Devonta BrooksÂ (SR/Cleveland, Ohio) have earned this week’s KCAC Football Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors, respectively, the conference office announced Monday. The two student-athletes were selected for their performances from Sept. 13-19Â by a vote of conference sports information directors.

Randalle had his best night as a Coyote in the 31-24 win over then-No. 10 ranked Bethel in North Newton. Randalle threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns as the Coyotes rallied from a 24-17 deficit in the final 12 minutes of the game to win. His 405 yards passing is the most for a KWU quarterback sinceÂ Johnny FeautoÂ threw for 414 against Avila in 2019. He completed 63 percent of his passes with a 168.2 passing efficiency rating. He also helped KWU’s offense score 31 points against Bethel’s defense that had only allowed 3 points and 200 yards per game in its first two contests.

Brooks was huge for the KWU defense as the Coyotes rallied to defeat then-No. 10 ranked Bethel 31-24. Brooks and the rest of the KWU defense held Bethel to only three second-half points while the KWU offense rallied for the win. Brooks was a huge asset to the defense with an intereception (rare against Bethel and their run-heavy offense), and also had four tackles, including a sack. The sack was on the final drive for Bethel. The sack, a loss of 10 yards, forced Bethel to try to spike the ball to stop the clock, but the play ended up being a penalty and caused the end of the game due to a 10-second runoff of the clock.

COYOTES MOVE UP TO NO. 12 IN NAIA TOP 25

Coming off Saturday’s win over Bethel, the Coyotes moved up four spots in the FirstDown PlayBook NAIA Top 25 Coaches Poll released on Monday by the NAIA National Office.

The Coyotes are 3-0 on the season and in the KCAC after defeating Bethel 31-24 on Saturday in North Newton for KWU’s 13th straight win over the Threshers.

Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) remains atop the poll earning 418 points in the poll and 17 of 18 first-place votes. Northwestern is ranked No. 2, Morningside No. 3, Grand View No. 4 and Concordia (Mich.) No. 5 to round out the Top 5 in the poll. Morningside received the other first-place vote in the poll.

Three other KCAC teams were ranked in the poll. Avila is No. 15, Bethel fell to No. 18, and Southwestern is No. 22.

KWU is back in action on Saturday as the Coyotes head to Lindsborg to take on Bethany at 7 p.m. at Anderson Stadium.