Ramps to Close For Game Day Traffic

Access onto Interstate 70 from Junction City will be temporarily closed on Saturday.

On Saturday the Kansas Department of Transportation plans to temporarily close two eastbound I-70 on-ramps ramps at Junction City in Geary County.

According to the agency, from 12 to 6 p.m. the eastbound on-ramps at J Hill Road/Grandview Plaza (exit 299) and K-57 (exit 300) will be closed in an attempt to ease traffic congestion due to anticipated K- State football traffic.

For K-State fans traveling to the game, the Kansas Department of Transportation suggests allowing extra travel time and using an alternate route such as U.S. 77 to the north.

During construction, traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction as median crossovers are used to carry all traffic at a reduced speed through the work zone on the eastbound lanes.

Construction is part of a multi-phase $30 million project including construction of temporary crossovers, pavement replacement, replacement of drainage structures, rehabbing bridges, and resurfacing of some local routes which is scheduled to be completed by December 2025, weather permitting.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.gov or call 5-1-1.