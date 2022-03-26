“Ramping Up” to 500

A crowd of supporters gathered Saturday morning to celebrate the completion of another accessibility ramp built by the Salina Breakfast Bandits AMBUCs organization. The celebration was two-fold, celebrating the ramp program and this particular ramp, the 500th built by the organization over the past couple of decades.

AMBUC volunteer Jim Cram told KSAL News when they built their first ramp it cost a couple of hundred dollars. He says the price has increased over the years, dramatically the past couple of years with a spike in lumber prices. Saturday’s ramp cost in excess of $1,000.

The labor to build the ramps is all volunteer. If the person the ramp is being built for can help with the cost of the lumber it’s greatly appreciated. If they can’t, though, the ramp will still be built for them.

The organization has built ramps of all sizes, some nearing 100 feet while others are just a few feet. They can get a ramp built within a couple of hours. The ramp Saturday, measuring about 30 feet, was completed within an hour.

After the ramp was completed Saturday, everyone paused for a brief celebration and a chamber of commerce ribbon-cutting.

Cram says building the ramps furthers the mission of AMBUCS, to help conquer challenges related to mobility and independence.

AMBUCS also provides “Amtrykes” for people of all ages. Amtrykes are tricycles specifically designed for someone with a handicap.

Anyone interested in having a mobility ramp built can contact the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce.