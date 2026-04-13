Rampage Lands Salina Man in Jail

A Salina man was taken to jail after going on a rampage at a house he threatened to burn down.

According to Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler, 40-year-old Daniel P. Klenda destroyed numerous items in a home in the 700 block of Huehl on Sunday afternoon after a dispute inside the residence.

Police say Klenda smashed an entertainment center, stereo speakers, a record player, a couch, candles, two desks and a ceramic donkey.

Loss is estimated at just over $6,100.

Klenda is now facing charges that could include criminal damage to property and making a criminal threat.