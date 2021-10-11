Salina, KS

RAMIREZ EARNED KCAC WOMEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK HONOR

KWU Athletics ReleaseOctober 11, 2021

Kansas Wesleyan’s Thalia Ramirez (SO/Leawood, Kan.) has been selected as the KCAC Women’s Golfer of the Week for her efforts last week for the Coyotes. Her selection comes from a vote by conference sports information directors.

 

Ramirez was a big part of helping the Coyotes win the KCAC Match Play event for a second straight season.

 

Ramirez entered the Coyote lineup in the semifinals for the and won 7&6 over Paige Barnes of Sterling helping KWU seal the win in the match.

 

Then in the championship match against Bethany, Ramirez was key again for the Coyotes. Ramirez was 2-down with eight holes remaining, and stormed back to win five of the next six holes to win 3&2 and again seal the match victory for the Coyotes.

 

The Coyotes are in action this week, wrapping up the fall portion of the schedule at the Tabor Invitational at Sand Creek Station in Newton.I

