Rallying to “Stamp Out Hunger”

Salina letter carriers on Saturday will join in a nationwide effort to help “Stamp Out Hunger”.

On Saturday carriers will collect non-perishable food donations left by mailboxes and in post offices and deliver them to local community food banks, pantries and shelters. Nearly 1,500 letter carrier branches in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the Virgin Islands are involved.

To donate, just place a box or can of non-perishable food next to your mailbox before your letter carrier delivers mail. The carrier will do the rest.

The timing is important, with food banks, pantries and shelters running low on donations from the winter holidays and with summer approaching, when most school meal programs are suspended.

In the over 30 years since it began, the food drive has collected nearly two billion pounds of food for struggling residents.

Salina letter carriers are a part of the effort. Annually they collect around 30,000 pounds of food. Food collected in Salina will be donated to the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank.

On Saturday volunteer help is needed. Volunteers are needed to help do the following:

Drivers and Helpers – throughout Salina

Lifters and Sifters – at the post office

Movers – from the post office to the food bank

Sorters – at the food bank

To volunteer contact the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank.

As part of the event, Meridian Media air personality Hannah Holt will be broadcasting at the Salina Post Office Friday from 8 till noon.

The “Stamp Out Hunger” effort is the largest single-day food drive in the United States.