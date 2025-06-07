Rallying to Fight Cancer

The Saline County Relay for Life recently held its annual fundraising event at the St. Francis Campus in North Salina.

The event at the new location attracted a larger crowd than last year. A total of 19 teams registered for the event, up from 15 in 2024.

Participants were welcomed by a sunny sky, and a powerful sense of community as they gathered to support the fight against cancer. The event featured heartfelt guest speaker presentations, a ceremonial bagpipe-led walk, luminary lighting in memory of those lost to cancer, and performances by local dance groups.

In addition to the main event, organizers have several upcoming fundraisers planned, including a series of restaurant benefit nights throughout the summer and a Poker Run scheduled for August.

Event coordinator Jen Wicks and fellow organizers extended their gratitude to all who contributed — from survivors and supporters to team members and volunteers. Together, more than $2,700 was raised on-site, with an additional $1,900 brought in through the Silent Auction.

Saline County Relay for Life has set an ambitious fundraising goal of $55,000 for the 2025 season. With current contributions totaling $51,479.16, they are well on their way.

Cancer continues to impact millions of lives each year. In 2025, more than 2 million Americans will be diagnosed with cancer, and over 618,000 will lose their lives. Building on 40 Years of Impact, Relay For Life has raised nearly $7 billion since 1985, funding research, patient support, and advocacy that lead to real, life-saving progress.

Relay For Life of Saline County has contributed to the mission for 33 years. Every dollar helps fund breakthroughs in treatment, supports families navigating cancer, and fuels programs which bring care and resources to those who need them most.

_ _ _

For updates and upcoming event details, visit the Saline County Relay for Life Facebook Group.