Rallying For Baby Adrian

Family and friends are rallying in support of a Salina child who was injured in a crash over Memorial Day Weekend.

The one-year-old suffered a serious brain injury when a Jeep Cherokee and a Toyota Tundra collided at the intersection of Cloud and Broadway. He was transferred to a hospital in Kansas City for urgent care.

While the family is grateful Adrian is now in stable condition, he has a long and difficult journey ahead. The emotional and financial toll on the family is immense.

They are asking for support. A donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward any medical expenses, travel costs, and helping the mother stad by her son’s side during this critical time.

If you’re unable to contribute financially, please consider offering a prayer or sharing this to reach more hearts.

_ _ _