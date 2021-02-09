Rally Falls Just Short Against No. 13 Texas

KSU Athletics ReleaseFebruary 9, 2021

MANHATTAN, Kan. – No. 13 Texas fought off a late K-State rally to escape with an 80-77 victory on Tuesday evening at Bramlage Coliseum. The win moved Texas to 12-5 (6-4 Big 12). K-State dropped to 5-16 (1-11 Big 12).

The offenses controlled the first half. Greg Brown and Courtney Ramey combined for 24 points, and the Longhorns went 8-for-12 from deep in the opening half. K-State kept pace, as Mike McGuirl and Nijel Pack both scored 10 in the first half. The Cats went 6-for-12 from behind the arc in the opening 20 minutes. K-State went without a field goal for the final 4:17 of the half, but Texas led by just four (43-39) at the break.

Texas extended its lead early in the second half and built a lead as big as 17, but K-State didn’t go away. The Longhorns had to hit their free throws down the stretch to secure the win. A last-second half-court shot from McGuirl missed off the glass, and Texas held on for the victory.

Pack (22) and McGuirl (18) led K-State offensively.

K-State travels to Oklahoma State on Saturday with an 11 A.M. start in Stillwater.

